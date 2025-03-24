 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Gemini’s rumored video generation could be here soon

By
Google Gemini on an iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / DIgital Trends

For several months now, Google Gemini has teased generative video capabilities, but the latest beta suggests those features are closer than ever. In Google app beta 16.11, Android Authority’s Abner Li found several strings that reveal a few details about the upcoming video generation features.

The first is a string that says “Get high-quality videos with Veo 2, Gemini’s latest video generation model.” Veo promises to create an eight-second video in about two minutes based on your idea. All users have to do is describe their vision in a few sentences. Don’t get too excited, though; it seems there will be usage limits, so you aren’t going to be creating feature-length films just yet.

Li found the following code:

Recommended Videos

<string name=”assistant_robin_toucan_status_banner_quota_error_message_text”>”You’ve reached your video generation limit until tomorrow”</string>

<string name=”assistant_robin_stop_toucan_dialog_description”>This video generation will still count toward your monthly limit</string>

While the limit isn’t clear, it’s obvious that Gemini will stop users after a certain point. You might be able to purchase credits for additional generative video, but again, this is just speculation. As for the “Toucan” reference, that’s the codename Google has used for testing Veo 2 inside Gemini.

Right now, Gemini users can take advantage of Imagen 3 for everything for everything from video, image, and audio generation, but its capabilities are limited. Veo 2 is capable of generating a larger range of visual styles while simulating real-world physics, according to Google’s DeepMind. It also is a much better choice “in terms of detail, realism, and artifact reduction.”

The presence of these code strings is a good hint that Veo 2 is inching ever closer to release, but until it’s official, anything could change. Google uses these beta versions of apps to test upcoming features and evaluate their validity. It’s possible the features will launch soon, but it’s equally as possible that a problem will arise that delays launch. For now, take this information with a grain of salt.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
You can now live your developer dream with Google’s free Gemini Code Assist access
Google gemini code assist graphic.

Google has made a free version of its Gemini Code Assist tool available worldwide starting February 25. The generative AI model, previously aimed at businesses, is powered by Gemini 2.0 and integrates with IDEs like Visual Studio Code.

This means you can access Code Assist's features directly from the environment you're working in. It will auto-complete code as you're typing it, and you can also work through problems in the chat or generate code snippets.

Read more
Perplexity one-ups Gemini and ChatGPT with a fantastic AI freebie
Model picker for Deep Research on Perplexity Model picker for Deep Research on Perplexity

What if you tell an AI chatbot to search the web, look up a certain kind of source, and then create a detailed report based on all the information it has gleaned? Well, Gemini can do it, for $20 a month. Or $200 each month, if you prefer ChatGPT.

Perplexity will do it for free. A few times each day, that is. Perplexity is calling its latest tool, Deep Research. Just like OpenAI. And Google Gemini before it.

Read more
Google gives memory superpowers to Gemini for more natural chats
Google Gemini running on an Android phone.

Google is finally bringing a crucial new feature to Gemini that will solve a key pain point of interacting with its AI chatbot. The company is enabling a memory feature which allows Gemini to pull up details from a past conversation.

“Whether you’re asking a question about something you’ve already discussed, or asking Gemini to summarize a previous conversation, Gemini now uses information from relevant chats to craft a response,” says a Google update.

Read more