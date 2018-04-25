Massive Gmail redesign rollout starts today for consumers and workplace

Share

The rumored and leaked Gmail changes just became real. Early this morning, April 25, Google fired the gun for the official Gmail and GSuite rollouts.

Describing the changes as major improvements, Google’s Matthew Izatt, Gmail product manager set the stage for the rollout, “Email is a necessity for most of us. We use it to stay in touch with colleagues and friends, keep up with the latest news, manage to-dos at home or at work—we just can’t live without it.”

Fewer clicks get the job done

The Gmail redesign focuses on boosting user productivity directly from your inbox, according to Izatt. With the new Gmail, you can open attachments without lots of moving around the screen, hit a new snooze button to put less essential emails on hold, and jump to apps like Google Callendar and Tasks.

That string around your finger. Gmail will help you keep from letting emails saved for later from falling through the cracks. The program will “nudge” you to get it done with on-screen reminders that show up next to your email messages.

Gmail on the web how has Google’s Smart Reply feature to help you respond more quickly. According to Google, Smart Reply uses machine learning to suggest responses to save time.

Two new features in Gmail promise efficiency improvements through smart filtering. Notifications for high-priority messages help you focus on your most important work.

Do you get way too many inbox-filling newsletters you once thought you’d find awesome to read every day? Now Gmail will pay attention to frequent newsletters and suggest you give them the boot by unsubscribing if you stop opening them.

Gmail will try to keep you and your computer safe with warnings when the program senses potentially risky email.

Early rumors about the rollout mentioned a new confidential mode — now we know what it’s supposed to do. When you compose sensitive email you can remove options to forward, copy, download, or print the messages.

You can also set up automatic expiration after a set time. With the clock ticking down on your messages, you can configure them to disappear when you want. Email forwards, for example, won’t spread your messages around the world forever.

How to get started with the new Gmail

Google’s Izattt wrote you can start using new Gmail features today. Some features will show up during the next few weeks.

To get started with the new features, open Gmail and go to Settings (the cog wheel icon in the top right corner). Click on “Try the new Gmail.” If you decide you don’t need, want, or like the new features, you can go back to Settings late and select “Go back to classic Gmail.”