Chromebook tablets and 2-in-1s are about to get a bit more useful. Google has announced some changes for the Chrome OS operating system, which will deliver a new tablet mode and touch-friendly gestures which many have long waited for.

The biggest change to deliver on Google’s promise is gesture-based navigation. A bit similar to the gestures in Google’s Android 10 mobile phone operating system, you’ll soon be able to navigate to the Chrome OS home screen by swiping up from the bottom of the screen, no matter where you are or what you’re doing.

You also can hold down your swipe afterward to look at all the windows and apps you have open. As for other areas of this navigation, you’ll be able to swipe left and right to go back to web pages.

Google says it also has also given the “shelf” in Chromebooks a new look so that you can better take advantage of touch-screen devices. Soon, when such a device is put in tablet mode by detaching the keyboard or flipping the screen over, you’ll get access to a “quick shelf.”

This is similar in concept to the dock in Apple’s iPadOS which shows you running apps and suggestions for new apps. Google’s “quick shelf” also has quick access to pinned apps and other programs that are running. Google promises that even in laptop mode, the shelf will be more compact to give you more space for your windows and apps.

The last of the features is a tablet mode for Google’s own Chrome browser. It will be picking up a touch-friendly tab strip, which will let you open a new tab with a big button. Controls for reordering tabs, dragging, and closing tabs will be open too.

There’s no time frame for these updates to roll out, but Google has listed the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 as the launch device. Presumably, the features are also designed for devices like the Pixelbook Slate where you can detach the keyboard or other devices like the original Pixelbook, where you can flip the screen back into a tablet state like state. Google, though, hasn’t made it clear when other devices should expect the software update to deliver the changes.

Despite Google scaling back the team designing its own Chromebook tablets, there has still been a rise in premium 2-in-1s from its partners. We’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, as well as the Asus Chromebook Flip C436, both which have 360-degree hinges.

