 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google Chrome has its own version of Window’s troubled Recall feature

By
google chrome version of recall blog header
Google

Google has announced a number of AI features for the Chrome web browser, one of which can search through your browsing history using plain language. It’s a bit like a toned-down version of Microsoft’s Recall feature, which did this on the level of the entire operating system.

The example given entails typing the following question into your search history: “What was that ice cream shop I looked at last week?” Chrome will then dig through and pull up sites relevant to your question. It’ll then suggest a website as the “AI Best Match.”

Recommended Videos

Like with Recall, Google clarifies that using this feature is entirely optional and can easily be turned off in settings. It also noted that it doesn’t include browsing data from incognito mode.

The search history AI being shown on Google Chrome.
Google

While this does, actually, seem useful, many of the same concerns that Recall faced are applicable. Google says that the feature is powered by the “latest Google AI and Gemini models,” but it doesn’t indicate whether Google’s AI is aware of every website you visit. It also doesn’t indicate if you can turn off access to certain sites, especially those with sensitive data such as medical records or banking information.

Another unknown is if Google is only aware of the title of what you searched or if is it contextually conscious of things you do on the site. For example, if you asked it something like, “what was the app I was talking to my friend, Luke Larsen, on” or “what was the site I bought a laptop on,” I’m curious if it would it be able to provide an answer.

These caveats are important, as the lack of privacy and security is ultimately what gave Microsoft so much trouble with Recall, which still hasn’t been released after it was pulled from the Copilot+ PC release.

According to Google, the free update will be available in the U.S. in the coming weeks.

An animated image of Google Lens being used to identify a plant.
Google

In addition to the search history feature, Google also announced that it is bringing some new Google Lens features to the Chrome desktop app.

Similar to how it works on mobile devices, you can now use the Google Lens icon in the address bar to unlock these capabilities. From there, you can select just about any object from a photo or video and ask further questions about it. You can even use multisearch to refine it further by color or other details.

The obvious example might be to search for an object in an image to shop for yourself, but you could also do something like solve an equation written in a YouTube video or identify a plant in a photo. Google indicates that in some cases, you may even get an AI Overview as a response.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior editor of computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
How to install RAM
RED Ripjaws RAM.

RAM is one of the easiest upgrades to do yourself. Installing RAM is also a great way to bump up your PC's performance and improve support for new and more demanding apps and games. If you're new to the whole DIY PC-building world, it's a straightforward way dip your toe in the water.

Here's how to install RAM quickly, easily, and safely.

Read more
The Vision Pro 2 could gain this huge upgrade to visuals
Apple Vision Pro display model.

The tandem OLED technology used in the 2024 iPad Pro models could be used in a future Vision Pro. LG and Samsung have prototyped micro versions of the tandem displays, essentially shrinking them down for use in headsets such as the Vision Pro.

A report, originating from the Korean site Sisa Journal as picked up by MacRumors, mentions that it's unknown whether LG and Samsung are planning to mass produce these displays right now.

Read more
Update your Chrome browser now to gain this critical security feature
Google Chrome icon in mac dock.

Yesterday, in a blog post on Google's security blog, Willian Harris from Chrome's Security Team said that Google is improving the security of Chrome cookies on Windows PCs by adopting a similar method used in macOS to help protect users from info-stealing malware.

The security update addresses session cookies that authenticate your identity when you switch apps without logging back in. Google wants to adopt the security system used by Keychain on macOS and start using "a new protection on Windows," which updates Data Protection API (DPAPI) and brings a new security tool called "application-bound" encryption.

Read more