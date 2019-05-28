Digital Trends
Google finally puts the Pixel Slate on sale with a $200 price cut

Anita George
The Chrome OS 2-in-1 from Google that garnered mixed reviews when it first debuted at the end of 2018 has finally gotten a price cut.

First spotted by Android Police, Google has dropped the price for each version of its Pixel Slate tablet by $200, beginning with the model that features a Core m3 processor. While the Intel Celeron version of the Pixel Slate was excluded from the price cut, both the Core m3 Pixel Slate and the Intel Celeron version are now the same price: $599. The Core m3 Pixel Slate had previously cost $799. According to Google, The Intel Celeron Pixel Slate comes with a choice between 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Core m3 Pixel Slate comes with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The other two higher-end Pixel Slates also received $200 price cuts. The Core i5 Pixel Slate has dropped from $999 to $799 and the Core i7 had its price cut from $1,599 to $1,399. The Core i5 Pixel Slate features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. If you opt for the Core i7 Pixel Slate you can expect 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. All of the Pixel Slates Google offers also contain a 12-inch Molecular display, an 8MP camera, a fingerprint sensor, and two USB-C ports.

Before you get too excited, it is worth noting that these price cuts only get you a Pixel Slate tablet. If you want the keyboard or stylus that can make it a true 2-in-1 experience, you’ll have to purchase them separately. The keyboard and stylus, if you choose to get them, could add about $200 and $100 to your total price, respectively.

Digital Trends reviewed the Pixel Slate last November, and while we found a lot to like about it, overall, we still felt that purchasing an iPad and a laptop separately would be a better buy. We especially liked the Pixel Slate’s battery life, vivid display, and “party-ready” speakers. A couple of drawbacks we noted last year included our view that it was too expensive and that it had “lingering software issues” as we felt it struggled to “fully embrace” Android apps.

Interested customers can grab a Pixel Slate for themselves with the new price cut via online retail sites like Google’s Store page or Amazon.

