The new GPD dual-screen laptop looks flippin’ cool

GPD dual-screen laptop in different configurations.
GPD
Computex 2024 logo.
This story is part of our coverage of Computex, the world's biggest computing conference.

Famous for its quirky portable PCs and gaming handhelds, GPD usually makes products with words like “mini,” “pocket,” or “micro” in the title. But its latest announcement is a bit of a surprise — a full-sized laptop. Described as an “engineer’s productivity laptop,” the appropriately named Duo is no ordinary PC. It flips, it folds, and it has two 13.3-inch Samsung AMOLED displays.

Its dual-screen setup can be folded up with one of the displays facing outward for tablet-style use or completely opened up to reveal its keyboard and combine both screens into a giant 18-inch-long display.

The OLED screens also support 10-point touch and are compatible with the Surface Pen stylus, which could make it popular with artists as well as the engineers GPD is marketing it to. The information released so far promises “versatile” ports, and there are indeed at least eight or so ports visible on the published image. It’s hard to make out what they all are though, and GPD has yet to enlighten us.

Unlike other dual-screen laptops like the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, the Duo has a full-sized keyboard integrated into the device — just like a normal laptop. This means you’ll never have to choose between using a virtual keyboard and carrying around a physical one. That also means you can’t use the two screens side by side.

According to information from the GPD Discord server, the ultra-thin OLED displays only weigh half as much as the main unit, making sure it won’t tip over even when both screens are extended vertically. It’s also referred to as an “AI PC” at one point, but nothing has been officially announced yet about what kind of processor will be powering the device. We do know a little about what GPD is aiming for though, with notes from the Discord server mentioning goals to “match the performance of a gaming laptop” and “have battery life that rivals any current high-end ultrabook.”

While dual-screen laptops might seem like odd products to some people, the demand for a device like this does exist. With so many people opting for multiscreen setups at home, a laptop display can start to feel very small and difficult to work with. If GPD can nail performance, battery life, and build quality with this product, it could draw in a substantial audience. Hopefully, more details will be released at Computex next week.

