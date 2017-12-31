Having issues with Microsoft Edge? Here's how to fix the 19 most common problems

Microsoft returned to its “roots” with Windows 10, and nowhere is the move more apparent than in Microsoft Edge. The company’s new integrated browser is designed to completely replace the now-decrepit Internet Explorer browser (yay!), but confronts users with an all-new interface in the process (not yay!).

Even though it’s been around for a few years, Microsoft Edge is still the new kid on the block, meaning there are bugs to squash, unfamiliar controls to learn, and problems to troubleshoot. If you’re feeling frustrated with Microsoft’s latest browser, or running into serious problems, fear not. We list common issues — and the solutions that can help get you back on track in a snap.

Problem: Edge runs slowly and has trouble loading

Potential Solutions

For starters, close all tabs and restart the browser. An element on one of the pages may be consuming excessive amounts of system memory, slowing down your browsing experience. We’ve seen Microsoft Edge shoot well beyond the 3GB point, which can be taxing on systems with only 8GB of system memory installed.

You can also try clicking “ . . . ” for more options, and choosing a new InPrivate browsing window. If this solves your problem, there could be trackers or other issues with a normal page.

” for more options, and choosing a new browsing window. If this solves your problem, there could be trackers or other issues with a normal page. Try clearing out Edge data by clicking on “ . . . ” and choosing Settings . After that, select “ choose what to clear ” under Clear browser data to delete your cached files (and history if needed). Restart Edge and see if a clean slate resolves your issues.

” and choosing . After that, select “ ” under to delete your cached files (and history if needed). Restart Edge and see if a clean slate resolves your issues. When was the last time you defragged your PC? Browsers read and write to your local hard drive or SSD, and un-optimized storage can slow you down. Go into File Explorer , right-click on your primary drive, choose Properties , click on the Tools tab, and smack the Optimize button. Make sure your “C” drive is close to “0%” fragmented in the following window.

, right-click on your primary drive, choose , click on the tab, and smack the button. Make sure your “C” drive is close to “0%” fragmented in the following window. You can look for these errors with Windows 10’s System File Checker. Right-click on the Start button or press the Windows key + X on your keyboard to access the Windows PowerShell (Admin) option on the classic menu. In the Prompt box, type “SFC / scannow” (no quotation marks) and hit enter. This will scan for any system file errors that may be causing you trouble, and try to fix them. If it finds an error that can’t be fixed, look it up to see how to proceed.

Problem: Edge’s internet cuts out frequently or cannot connect

Potential Solutions

Make sure your device is connected to the local network. An icon located next to the system clock indicates your current status, displaying a red “X” if you’re disconnected. If that’s the case, make sure your router is working properly (if one is installed). Also look at the modem: are your send and receive lights fully lit? If not, your connection is having issues.

Location is key. If you’re accessing the internet from the other side of the house or office, your connection may be extremely slow. Just imagine tuning in to an FM radio station: the music gets fuzzy the further you move away from the station’s tower. For better “reception,” try moving closer to the central point of your local network.

If you upgraded to Windows 10 with unsupported VPN software, you won’t be able to access Edge – you may need to update your software or replace your VPN. Here are a few options to choose from.

There’s a lot that can go wrong with your connection. Check out the troubleshooting page for Why can’t I get online and see what Microsoft has to say.

Problem: All webpages “have a problem” and won’t load

Potential Solutions

If every website that you visit is displaying an error message but you still have a working internet connection, then something is wrong with Edge. Try clearing the pipes out by clicking on “ . . . ” and choosing Settings . Then click “ choose what to clear ” under Clear browser data . Select options to clean out your cached files (and history if needed). Restart Edge and see if it works successfully.

” and choosing . Then click “ ” under . Select options to clean out your cached files (and history if needed). Restart Edge and see if it works successfully. Make sure proxy support isn’t turned on. Click on “…” to access the Settings drop-down menu, and click on the View advanced settings button located under Advanced Settings. Next, click on the Open proxy settings button under Proxy setup and make sure all proxy toggles are in the Off position. This information is actually resides within the Settings app for Windows 10.

Problem: The occasional website “has a problem” or “needs internet Explorer”

Potential Solutions

If many web pages that you open work successfully, but some come up with error messages or say “needs Internet Explorer,” then these pages probably cannot be successfully read by Edge. Older ActiveX, Silverlight, Java, and similar tech will frequently have this problem, forcing you to open the page with Microsoft’s older browser. The error message should have an option to to either pop open Internet Explore or continue with Edge and face potential loading issues. You can find the Open with Internet Explorer option at any time on the Edge dropdown menu.

option at any time on the Edge dropdown menu. If you suspect this may be a problem with the website itself, you can use a website called Is It Down For Everyone to check the site’s current status.

Problem: I can’t find my favorites or downloads

Potential Solutions

With Edge, Microsoft switched to a browser that uses a Hub to store much of your web information. Navigate to the taskbar, and click on the “ Hub ” button sporting part of a star and three lines. Click on it, and choose the star-shaped Favorites button on the rolled-out panel to see your current favorites. You can also choose to download your old favorites from another browser by clicking on the Settings link on the Favorites panel, and clicking on the Import from another browser button listed under I mport favorites and other info .

” button sporting part of a star and three lines. Click on it, and choose the star-shaped button on the rolled-out panel to see your current favorites. You can also choose to download your old favorites from another browser by clicking on the link on the Favorites panel, and clicking on the button listed under I . While you’re on the Hub panel, you can see your Downloads history by clicking on the “down” arrow button. On this panel you can clear your download history, and open the folder where all downloads are stored on your PC. Check this folder from time to time to delete old downloads and free up precious storage space.

Problem: My passwords don’t work on Edge

Potential Solutions

If you are trying to log into sites that require passwords and Edge is spitting you back out, the problem could be with your cookies or cache. Head over to the “ . . . ” button, choose Settings at the bottom of the list, and then click “ choose what to clear ” under Clear browser data . Clear out your browsing cache and cookies (history too if needed), and reload Edge.

” button, choose at the bottom of the list, and then click “ ” under . Clear out your browsing cache and cookies (history too if needed), and reload Edge. A recent app or program you downloaded could be causing problems. Run the Windows app troubleshooter or try uninstalling the last apps you downloaded.

If you’re a LastPass user, click “. . .” then click “Extensions” to browse the Edge extensions collection on the Windows Store, assuming you’ve installed the Anniversary Update of Windows 10. You’ll find a LastPass extension there, which will bring your passwords over to Edge. Other password managers currently aren’t offered.

Problem: Cortana isn’t working in Edge

Potential Solutions

Check to make sure that Cortana is enabled on your Windows 10 device. First, click on Cortana’s “eyeball” icon parked next to the Windows 10 taskbar search field. Cortana’s toolbar resides on the side of the resulting menu, featuring buttons for the Notebook and Settings. By clicking on the gear icon, the Cortana section of the Windows 10 Settings app appears on the screen. Make sure the Let Cortana respond to “Hey Cortana” toggle is in the On position. You may also want to click on the Check the microphone link to see if Cortana can even hear your voice.

Problem: Edge is stuck in an infinite loop

Potential Solutions

If you get an infinite loop of pop-ups, glitching websites, or other weirdness that prevents you from using the Edge browser, an error may have snuck in. You can look for these errors with Windows 10’s System File Checker tool. Right-click on the Start button or press the Windows key + X on your keyboard to access the Windows PowerShell (Admin) option on the classic menu. In the Prompt box, type “ SFC /scannow ” (no quotation marks) and hit enter. This will scan for any system file errors that may be causing you trouble and try to fix them. If it finds an error that can’t be fixed, look it up to see how to proceed.

on your keyboard to access the option on the classic menu. In the Prompt box, type “ ” (no quotation marks) and hit enter. This will scan for any system file errors that may be causing you trouble and try to fix them. If it finds an error that can’t be fixed, look it up to see how to proceed. If you have recently installed any programs or apps, they may be interfering with Edge. Try uninstalling them and see if Edge starts behaving again.

Search for System Restore in your desktop search box. You may be able to restore Windows 10 to an earlier version and remove the problem affecting Edge, if you don’t have any valuable work that you would lose.

in your desktop search box. You may be able to restore Windows 10 to an earlier version and remove the problem affecting Edge, if you don’t have any valuable work that you would lose. If you can’t escape an infinite loop of pop-ups, or browser windows appear that refuse to close, you will need to force-close Microsoft Edge. To do this, type Ctrl + Alt+ Del to bring up a screen with an option to launch Windows 10’s Task Manager – alternatively, you can simply type “task manager” into the taskbar’s search field to access the same program. Either way, click on the Processes tab, highlight Microsoft Edge on the list, and hit the End Task button in the bottom right corner. Bye bye annoyance.

Problem: Your mouse “hover” pop-ups and other features aren’t working on Edge

Potential Solutions

If you aren’t seeing the usual auto-info when you hover over something with your mouse, Edge may need to be cleared out. Head over to the “. . .” button and choose Settings. Then click “choose what to clear” under Clear browser data. Clear out your browsing cache (and history if needed), then reboot Edge and see if the problem is fixed.

Problem: Text in Edge is too small

Potential Solutions

You can change the text size of an open webpage by using the Ctrl+ or Ctrl- shortcuts, or by opening the “ . . . ” menu and increasing or decreasing the Zoom setting.

or shortcuts, or by opening the “ ” menu and increasing or decreasing the setting. If you want to change the font size in Reading View, click once anywhere on the converted page to activate the Reading View toolbar. After that, click on the “AA” Options button to change the font size, and switch between three themes: Light, Sepia, and Dark.

Problem: I can’t block ads with Edge

Potential Solutions

Click “. . .” then click Extensions to browse the Edge extensions collection on the Windows Store, assuming you’ve installed the Anniversary Update of Windows 10. You’ll find Adblock Plus and Adblock among them.

Problem: I can’t save web pages with Edge

Potential Solutions

Try right-clicking on the web page itself, and see if there is an option to save the web page directly. You can also add the web page to your favorites.

There’s a small pen-and-paper icon on the Edge toolbar. This is the Web Note tool, which will open a new toolbar that has a floppy disk Save Web Note button on the right side. Make any edits you want, and save the page to your PC by clicking on the button.

tool, which will open a new toolbar that has a floppy disk button on the right side. Make any edits you want, and save the page to your PC by clicking on the button. Extensions for OneNote and Evernote allow you to clip pages and articles for later. Click “. . .” then click “Extensions” to browse the Edge extensions collection on the Windows Store, assuming you’ve installed the Anniversary Update of Windows 10. You’ll find OneNote and Evernote there.

Problem: Drag-and-drop and other features aren’t working for SharePoint Online

Potential Solutions

If you can’t drag-and-drop for SharePoint Online when using Edge, you aren’t alone: Microsoft has yet to implement this feature in Edge.

To enable other features such as Edit Library or New Quick Step, make sure that you have installed SharePoint Designer.

Problem: Skype for Business Online, Open with Access, or Open with Project aren’t working

Potential Solutions

Because some SharePoint and OneDrive features use ActiveX, which is not supported with Edge, you may not have access to these features when using the Edge browser. Switch to a different browser when working on SharePoint or OneDrive projects.

Problem: Flash Player isn’t working, and I can’t install it

Potential Solutions

If you are having trouble watching videos, the problem may be Flash Player. Edge comes pre-installed with Flash Player so you don’t need to manually install the client or updates, but you still need to make sure Flash is enabled. Hit the “. . .” button on the Edge Menu, click on Settings at the bottom, and then Advanced settings. At the top of the roll-out panel you will see the Use Adobe Flash Player toggle. Make sure it’s switched to On, and then refresh your web page to see if the video now works.

Problem: I can’t get sound on Edge

Potential Solutions

This is probably an issue with the Adobe Flash Player. Make sure the Flash Player is enabled by clicking on the “ . . . ” button on the Edge Menu, clicking on Settings at the bottom of the list, and then Advanced Settings . At the top of the roll-out panel you will see the Use Adobe Flash Player toggle. Make sure it’s switched to On , and then refresh your web page to see if the video now works.

” button on the Edge Menu, clicking on at the bottom of the list, and then . At the top of the roll-out panel you will see the toggle. Make sure it’s switched to , and then refresh your web page to see if the video now works. If you’re using Windows 10 Build 17035 or newer, the tab may be muted. Right-click on the tab to see if the Mute Tab option is active.

Problem: YouTube and other video sites aren’t working in Edge

Potential Solutions

Try clearing various Edge data by clicking the “. . .” and choosing Settings . Then, click “choose what to clear” under Clear browser data , and delete your cached files (history too if needed). Restart Edge and see if that resolves the problem.

. Then, click “choose what to clear” under , and delete your cached files (history too if needed). Restart Edge and see if that resolves the problem. Install the latest drivers for your graphics card or integrated graphics, and make sure Windows 10 is up to date.

If that doesn’t work, type “ Control Panel ” into the search box located next to the Start button, and select the listed result to open the desktop program. Once the window appears, click on View network status and tasks listed in the Network and Internet section . In the bottom-left corner, you’ll need to click the I nternet Options link, and then the Advanced tab in the pop-up Internet Properties window. At the top of the resulting list you’ll see Use software rendering instead of GPU rendering . This is typically unchecked, but click on the box to activate this feature, reboot the PC, and see if this fixes the problem.

” into the search box located next to the Start button, and select the listed result to open the desktop program. Once the window appears, click on listed in the . In the bottom-left corner, you’ll need to click the I link, and then the tab in the pop-up window. At the top of the resulting list you’ll see . This is typically unchecked, but click on the box to activate this feature, reboot the PC, and see if this fixes the problem. You can always download and install MyTube, a video download manager. It’s a free, open-source app that lets you watch videos without the associated web-based technology like Flash and HTML5.

If the YouTube page simply isn’t displaying correctly in the browser, you may be viewing the site’s new layout, which doesn’t always play nice with Microsoft Edge. Click on your icon in the top-right corner of YouTube, and click on the Restore old YouTube option in the drop-down menu.

Problem: Push notifications aren’t working

Potential Solutions

First, check to see if notifications are even turned on. Click on Windows 10’s Start button, and select the “gear” icon to load the Settings app. Once load, click on Notifications & actions in the list on the left, and then scroll down into the Notifications section to make sure they’re toggled on. After that, scroll down even further to the Get notifications from these senders section to see if Microsoft Edge is toggled on.

app. Once load, click on in the list on the left, and then scroll down into the section to make sure they’re toggled on. After that, scroll down even further to the section to see if Microsoft Edge is toggled on. If a specific site isn’t pushing a notification, it may be blocked within the browser itself. Click on the “…” button to access the Settings and more menu, click on Settings , and then the View advanced settings button displayed under Advanced Settings . From there, navigate to the Website permissions section, click on the Manage button, and select the website in question. The resulting roll-out panel will present a Notifications toggle, and a button to clear permissions.

menu, click on , and then the button displayed under . From there, navigate to the section, click on the button, and select the website in question. The resulting roll-out panel will present a Notifications toggle, and a button to clear permissions. If you’re using Windows 10 Build 17063, Microsoft is aware of an issue with notifications. “Push notifications do not work correctly in this build due to a bug preventing the Push permission from being saved correctly.”

Problem: I’ve tried everything and nothing works

Potential Solutions

Make sure you have the latest Windows 10 updates. Sometimes these updates can fix bugs and add new functionality.

Wait for the next Microsoft update. Microsoft updates Edge to add new functionality and address problems.

Updated on December 31, 2017 by Kevin Parrish with push notification problem and updated solutions.