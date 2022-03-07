How to change keyboard language in Windows

Windows is quite a user-friendly interface. It allows you to swiftly change your keyboard language, giving you maximum control over the language you wish to type in. You can configure multiple keyboards at the same time in case you end up selecting a keyboard you no longer require, too. Windows even allows you to input special characters that aren’t in the English language.

Here's how to change your keyboard language in Windows in just a few quick steps.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 5 minutes What You Need Desktop PC or laptop with Windows.

How to change the keyboard language in Windows

Step 1: Click on the Windows icon on the bottom left of the screen to open the Start menu. Once it has opened, click on the Settings icon. It looks like a gear and is situated on the left-most bar of the Programs menu.

Step 2: Click on Time & Language.

Step 3: The Time & Language tab will open another window for you with a navigation pane on the left of your screen. Go to Language. It will be the third option on the tab.

Step 4: Scroll down on the Language tab when it opens. You will come across a section titled Preferred Languages. Click on the plus icon next to where it says Add a Language.

Step 5: On the list of languages, you can either scroll down until you find your preferred language or type your language in the search box at the top.

Step 6: Once you have found your preferred language, click on it. Then click on the option that says Next on the bottom left of the new window that opens up. Windows will then ask you if you wish to install the language. Click on Install to do so. You will also get an option to set the language as the default Windows option. Click the checkbox next to it, and the language will replace English and be set as default.

Step 7: Whether you click the checkbox or not, clicking on Install will download the language on your desktop. The download process may take a few seconds. Once the language has been installed, you will see a language control button appear in your taskbar. It will be a tiny icon on the bottom right of the screen. Click on it to toggle between your downloaded languages. You can always go back to English using the language control button.

You can also customize Google Chrome by adjusting your language settings on the app. The popular web browser supports a wide variety of languages, making it easy to display the browser in your preferred language. Here's how to change your language on Google Chrome.

Editors' Recommendations