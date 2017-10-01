How to change your language in Google Chrome for easier international browsing

Just because Google’s Chrome browser thinks it knows what language you want to browse the web in, doesn’t mean it’s right. Fortunately, you don’t need to put up with its presumptions any longer, as this guide will take you through the quick and easy steps of how to change your language in Google Chrome.

The list of available options is quite extensive, too. While we can’t promise that every webpage will display correctly in your chosen language, making the web more personal has been a major driver of most browser makers in recent years. Google’s Chrome is no different. Read on to find out how to change its language to cater more to you.

How to change your language in Google Chrome

Step 1: Open a Chrome browser window and click the three dotted menu icon in the top right-hand corner.

Step 2: Click “Settings” from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Scroll to the bottom of the list of menu items and click “Advanced”.

Step 4: Scroll about half-way down, or use the “Ctrl+F” find-on-page function to search for Languages. Under that heading, click the arrow on the right-hand side of the “Language” section.

Step 5: If the language you want to have as your default is already listed, continue to Step 7. If not, click “Add languages” and continue to Step 6.

Step 6: Either scroll to your preferred language or search for it using the search box. When you’ve found the one you want, tick the box next to it, and click the blue “Add” button.

Step 7: Click the three dots on the right-hand side of your chosen language and click “Display Google Chrome in this language.” Following a browser restart, your web browsing experience should now be displayed in your chosen language.

For web pages that don’t support your preferred language, you can try Google’s Input Tools extension, or have the browser automatically translate them. To do that, use the same three-dot menu on the side and tick the “Offer to translate pages in this language” box.

Another option is to have Chrome attempt to display pages in a second choice language. Do that, and click “Move up” in the three-dotted menu, so that your second language option is in second place on the list.

Now that Chrome reads just how you want it, make sure you're not wasting your time reading adverts.