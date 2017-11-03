How to save a webpage as a PDF, so you can view it offline

Everyone eventually comes across a web page they need to save for sharing with teammates or doing offline research. You could just copy and paste the link, but sometimes it’s nice to have the page as an image that you can view offline, mark up, or print. The most flexible solution to this problem is creating a PDF file that can be viewed and sent nearly anywhere.

However, not everyone knows how to do it. Let’s go through the most popular browsers and take a look at how to how to save a webpage as a PDF, step-by-step.

In Microsoft Edge: The print function

For most browsers, the print function is the fastest and most effective method of saving a webpage to PDF. If you’re using Microsoft Edge, the process should seem familiar and takes only seconds.

Step 1: First, either choose Print from the File tab or press Ctrl and P to open the Printer window. We know it may appear logical to choose “Save Page As…” instead, but this option is for saving pages in a web format, not as a PDF, so avoid that option. Printing is where you need to go.

Step 2: Select the drop-down menu under Printer where you choose your printing device. One of these options should be an alternative saying “Microsoft Print to PDF.” Select this option.

Step 3: Go through any other options you may want to change, including margins and scale. Then select Print. This will save all pages in the currently opened webpage. You can narrow down the pages using the Pages tab in the printer window. If you want to actually print the PDF after you are done saving it, there are a number of ways to do that as well.

Note that Windows Edge has a Window 10-themed sidebar that pops open when you choose to print. Older browsers (like Internet Explorer) will use a more traditional printer window — and while it looks different, your options and steps should remain the same.

In MacOS Safari: The (slightly different) print function

If you are using Safari, you’ll also need to use the print function, but in a slightly different way. Safari is useful for making webpage PDFs because it automatically provides more options than Windows for saving PDFs in particular ways or locations — these extra options can help if you need to move PDFs around between friends or devices regularly.

Step 1: Start on the web page you want to save. Head up to File and choose Print, or press Command and P to open the printer window.

Step 2: Go to the lower left-hand corner of the window where it says PDF, and select this drop-down menu. Here you will see a number of options to save the PDF, save it into the cloud, save it as an instant message, open it in Preview before deciding to save, and so on. For a basic save, select Save as PDF… — otherwise, choose the option that best fits your needs.

Step 3: Name your file and location, and select Save. You’re done! If you want to edit the PDF further, we suggest taking a look at some of best free PDF editors.

On Chrome OS: The (even more different) print function

Chrome has another interface to navigate, so if you’re on a Chromebook or prefer the Chrome OS, here’s what you need to do to save a page as a PDF.

Step 1: As with other browsers, head over to Settings (the three dots) and choose … This will bring up a printing window.

Step 2: In the printing window, look for the heading Destination and choose Change. This will bring you to a Select a Destination Under Local Destinations, you should see an option to Save as PDF. Select this. This will load a preview of the pages and allow you to select pages, change the layout, and so on.

Step 3: Once you have made the changes that you need, select Save. You’re done!

In Firefox: Yep, it’s the print function

Firefox also makes saving to PDF easy, as long as you know where to look:

Step 1: Click on the menu button, the three lines in the upper corner. From here, select Print.

Step 2: In the bottom left corner of the print window, you should see a dropdown menu that says PDF. Select this.

Step 3: There are a number of things you can do with the PDF in this dropdown menu. If you only want to save, choose Save as PDF… You can also share, email, and do a number of other tasks here.

Note: If you want to save on Firefox for Android specifically, you should follow these directions instead.

In iOS: Share button

Don’t worry if you don’t recognize the term “Share button” — you don’t have to download an extra app or anything like that. It’s the name of that little upload button that you can always access on a webpage: In your toolbar, it looks like a square with an arrow pointing upwards, and it’s used for saving, viewing and cloud services. That’s where you need to start.

Step 1: On the webpage you want to save, choose the Share button.

Step 2: This opens up a number of upload options for any compatible apps you have installed on your mobile device. Swipe until you find the option to Save PDF to iBooks with an iBooks icon. Select this option.

Step 3: This will create an PDF that is automatically stored and then launched in iBooks for you to peruse. However, you may need a little patience when trying this one. Mobile PDF transitions usually work, but sometimes formatting problems or errors can creep in. If your PDF isn’t very readable, try saving on a desktop instead.

In Android: Convert Web to PDF

For Android devices, we suggest downloading the simple Convert Web to PDF app, which gives you a quick convert option with a number of basic editing options. You can choose to convert only the text or only the background if you want, and define tablet of contents or quality levels if necessary.

There’s also an instant share option right after conversion if you want to quickly hand the file over to someone else. However, you do have to copy the URL, open the app, and paste it in, which is time-consuming compared to some of our other options.

Alternative: Adobe PDF Toolbar

If you pay for a subscription to Adobe services (or you’re willing to start a free trial), there is an additional option. Adobe allows you to install a PDF toolbar in your browser. This creates a simple Convert button that allows for super-fast conversions on the fly. The toolbar works on Internet Explorer, Chrome, and Firefox, and may be more convenient to you if you regularly use Adobe tools.

