You don’t need to keep every app you install. You can uninstall any program in Windows 11 if you no longer need it. It could be something you downloaded from the internet or one of the default apps in the operating system.

Just like Windows 10, removing programs and apps in Windows 11 is quite an easy task. You can do so in more ways than one, so that’s why we’ve put together this handy guide.

From the Start menu

The easiest way to uninstall an app from Windows 11 is directly from the Start menu.

Step 1: Open the Start menu, and then choose All Apps.

Step 2: Right-click on the program you want to remove and choose Uninstall.

If the program is an app that you downloaded from the Microsoft Store, then the process of removing it will start automatically in the background. After a few minutes, it will disappear from your list and will no longer be found on your system.

In the event that the app you want to remove is a Win32 program (like Google Chrome,) then you’ll be redirected to the Programs and Features section of the Control Panel. From there, you’ll have to right-click the program name and then choose Uninstall to remove it. Follow any directions on your screen, and then the app will be gone.

From the settings app

Having trouble with right-clicking to uninstall apps in the Start menu? Just visit the Windows 10 Settings app.

Step 1: Access the Settings menu by pressing the Windows Key + I.

Step 2: Click the Apps button in the sidebar.

Step 3: You should see an option for Apps & Features. Click it, and then choose the downward-facing dots next to any app on the list, followed by the Uninstall button. Follow any directions or prompts on your screen, and the app will be removed from your system.

From the Control Panel

Our final way of uninstalling programs on Windows 11 involves a look at the Control Panel.

Step 1: Search for Control Panel on the Start menu and then click to open the app when you see it.

Step 2: Under the Programs section, choose to Uninstall a Program.

Step 3: From there, look for your program on the list, right-click it, and then choose Uninstall.

Other tips

Though it’s not required in most instances, once you remove an app or program from Windows 11, it’s best to restart your system. Once you restart, you’ll be able to ensure that your system is permanently freed of the apps or programs you no longer need.

If you’re still seeing the program on the list or anywhere on your system, then it’s likely something went wrong during the uninstall process. Try removing it again using one of the methods we mentioned above. If all else fails, contact support for the app you’re having issues with, and there could be a solution there.

