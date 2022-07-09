 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

3 ways to force quit on Windows to fix any frozen applications

Tyler Lacoma
By

We’ve all been there: The dreaded moment when an app or browser on Windows stops responding entirely. You try to exit out of it the traditional way, but your mouse won’t move properly, or tapping that “X” just doesn’t do anything. Now you’re looking at an operating system crash and precious wasted time unless you find something to do about it.

That something is usually a force quit, or forcing an unresponsive app to shut down before it causes even more problems. There are a few different ways to do this on Windows 10 and 11. Here's how to force quit on Windows with three different methods.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Windows desktop or laptop

How do you force quit with a keyboard?

Step 1: CTRL + Shift + ESC

This shortcut opens the famous Task Manager. The Task Manager will display all the apps that are currently running and the resources they are taking up. Find the app that’s not responding, select it, and then choose End task. This will force quit the app in question.

It’s also a good idea to use Task Manager to check on how much memory your apps are using. If the percentage is particularly high, you could be running into RAM troubles that are causing your crashes. Try dismissing some of the apps and background processes that are taking up a lot of memory to see if this improves your situation.

Task Manager is also an easy test to see just how bad things are. If the shortcut launches Task Manager and you can successfully interact with it, that’s good news. If you’re unable to use Task Manager, then the whole operating system is having problems.

Task Manager in Windows 11.
Arif Bacchus/ Digital Trends

Step 2: ALT + F4

If you don’t want to mess with Task Manager or can’t bring it up, this is an alternative shortcut you should try. It skips the in-between steps and proceeds to force quit the app you are currently using. Press it once and wait several seconds for the app to respond.

If this doesn’t work, try pressing the FN key so the indicator light is turned on, then try the keyboard shortcut again. This may be necessary on some portable computers like Microsoft's Surface laptops.

Note that the ALT + F4 shortcut will work on the app you are currently using. Don’t navigate away from the buggy app, or you’ll end up closing something else by mistake.

App Shutdown Shortcut.

Step 3: Windows Key + X > Command Prompt

Here you can go right to the source and run some commands to shut down an app, which may be useful if Task Manager isn’t working, etc. Note that the Command Prompt option may also be called Windows PowerShell in some versions of Windows. Once you are there, type in "tasklist" and select Enter. This will bring up a list currently running tasks, similar to Task Manager. Locate the specific program you want to shut down and note its name. Now type the command:

taskkill /im ProgramName.exe /t /f

Where it says “ProgramName,” type in the name of the app as seen on the task list. Select Enter again, and this should automatically close that program.

Tasklist in Windows.

What if the window won’t close?

If none of the commands are working, the problem is affecting the entire operating system. It’s a good idea to reboot your PC entirely when this happens.

Try the CTRL + ALT + DEL keyboard shortcut. If it works, it will bring up a Settings menu where you can select the Power button in the lower right and choose Shut down.

If your keyboard shortcuts aren’t working at all, you have a final recourse with the manual power button. Press and hold the Power button down until your PC is forced to shut down. If necessary, press the Power button again to boot back up.

If your apps continue to freeze and cause problems, you should try to find the source of the trouble. An operating system or BIOS update may help fix the problem, and you should always make sure that third-party apps stay updated, too. On the other hand, if a recent update started causing your freezing issues, it may be time to roll back to a previous version of the OS.

Editors' Recommendations

The Xiaomi 12 Lite beats the iPhone 13 in one important way

The back of the Xiaomi 12 Lite.

‘Wordle’ today, July 9: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#385)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Best gaming PC deals: Get a high-end rig from $580 today

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Both Sides of the Blade review: Juliette Binoche shines in cutting domestic drama

Vincent Lindon and Juliette Binoche canoodle in the water in Both Sides of the Blade.

Best Apple deals and sales for July 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover is canceled: Here’s how we got here

tesla and spacex ceo elon musk stylized image

The Sea Beast review: Netflix channels Disney in fun monster tale

The captain and crew of the ship The Inevitable looks at stowaway Maisie in a scene from The Sea Beast.

Elon Musk isn’t buying Twitter, tries to end $44 billion deal to buy the company

A digital image of Elon Musk in front of a stylized background with the Twitter logo repeating.

Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more

The main character from Cha Cha Real Smooth talking to a man at a party.

The 65 best movies on Hulu right now (July 2022)

The White House gets blown up in Independence Day.

How to manage storage on a Samsung Galaxy A phone

The apps menu on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

M2 MacBook Air shipments may already be facing delays

Magsafe charger M2 Macbook Air.

The best upcoming PS5 games

Ships fir aat each other on the high seas in Skull & Bones promo images.