How to watch Microsoft’s fall Surface event tomorrow

Fionna Agomuoh
Microsoft will host its fall Surface event on Wednesday, October 12 at 7 a.m. PST, where the brand is set to showcase several new hardware products, software, and accessories.

Microsoft will livestream its event from its official Microsoft home page. You can set a reminder that the stream is about to start from your Outlook calendar. The brand is sure to simultaneously stream on its Microsoft Surface YouTube channel; however, there is currently no placeholder video available. Additionally, you can find a Twitter stream counting down to the livestream for Wednesday’s event.

Join us Wednesday, October 12 at 10am ET to see what&#39;s next for Microsoft Surface. #MicrosoftEvent https://t.co/vYHG0odexJ

&mdash; Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 27, 2022

Microsoft confirmed in late September that its fall Surface event would take place, with rumors suggesting products to be announced might include the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5. The highlight product, the Surface Pro 9, is expected to be an ARM-based device featuring a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor, 5G capabilities, rounded edges, and a thinner frame.

Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop 5 series is expected to be powered by Intel processors as opposed to AMD. Pricing for the variants in the series might include $1,180 for a 13.5-inch model and approximately $1,475 for a 15-inch model.

Panos Panay with a Surface

Some early rumors speculated whether the Surface Laptop 5 could feature upgrades, including a 120Hz display, Thunderbolt 4, and other additional ports, including a USB-C port, with USB 4.0 and finishes of Alcantara and metal.

Accessories for the Surface Studio 3, including a Surface Pen, Mouse, and Keyboard with functionality-upgraded keys, also leaked earlier this month, courtesy of Windows Central writer Zac Bowden.

The Verge noted that the event coincides with the 10th anniversary of the original Surface tablet, which was, in fact, first introduced in October 2012 as a competitor to Apple’s iPad. Whether Microsoft will do anything to commemorate the occasion during this launch remains to be seen, but it will be interesting to see if there is anything in store.

