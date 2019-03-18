Share

It’s once again the time of year to see what Nvidia has planned for the rest of 2019. The company will be kicking off its GPU Technology Conference in San Jose, California at 2 p.m. PT today, Monday, March 18. You can watch the opening keynote from founder and CEO Jensen Huang live by clicking here.

What to expect

Though we can’t be certain on what Nvidia is planning to discuss during this keynote, there are plenty of rumors indicating what will be expected. In a shot at AMD, the leading suggestion is that Nvidia may be considering announcing a new next-generation “Ampere” graphics-processing architecture based on the 7nm manufacturing process.

While this is not something that will make it to a consumer product anytime soon, this graphics-processing architecture is instead suggested to succeed the existing “Volta” microarchitecture for the artificial intelligence and digital learnings markets. Still, if Ampere is indeed revealed, it could provide a bit more information on what Nvidia’s future GeForce graphics cards could end up looking like.

Naturally, everything mentioned here is speculation, and you can expect for Nvidia to spell things out and make everything official during this keynote. The company has been on a roll recently, and is fresh off the announcement of both the GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Ti, two Turing-based graphics cards that are both aimed at midrange gamers. It also is facing challenges from rivals AMD and Intel. AMD recently launched the world’s first 7nm consumer graphics card, and Intel is said to be working on its own discrete GPU for 2020.

Unlike its recent consumer-focused keynote at CES 2019, this Nvidia conference is more aimed towarddevelopers and enterprises. According to Nvidia, it features 800 different speakers and 200 different exhibitors. You can also expect to hear mention of numerous sessions and topics dealing with artificial intelligence, gaming, cloud services, science, robotics, data centers, and deep learning. Microsoft, Dell, Google, Cisco, Lenovo, and many other companies will be attending as exhibitors.

In case you’re wondering, we have a collection of all the rumors relating to Nvidia’s 16-series graphics cards, as well as an explainer dedicated to the 7nm architecture. It’s likely going to be a hot topic heading into the remainder of the year.