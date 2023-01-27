How to watch Super Bowl 2023 on your computer

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Super Bowl 2023 and the fight for the Lombardi Trophy is upon us. Most people want to know how to watch the Super Bowl on the biggest screen possible, of course. But what if you are away from home or don’t have access to cable — how are you going to catch the big face-off, you ask? Well, we have your back.

This guide (as well as this one) will help you figure out the best way to stream the game (or the half-time show featuring Rihanna, or commercials — we don’t judge) on your PC, laptop, or any mobile device.

How to watch Super Bowl LVII in the U.S.

This year’s Super Bowl kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and the game will stream at 4K ultra-high definition. In the past, watching the Super Bowl on your PC required some serious hoop-jumping to make happen. But these days, thanks to all the live-streaming platforms available that work cross-platform, watching the Super Bowl on your PC or laptop is as easy as watching it on your television.

To start off, you can stream it directly from one of the cable channels’ websites. You can stream directly from Fox’s website (be sure to have your cable sign-in information ready) since Fox is the official broadcaster for the event. NBC and CBS will also be streaming directly on their websites (NBCSports.com and CBSSport.com).

Your next option is one of the streaming platforms, including Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream. These subscription services provide live-stream programming where you can access the game (depending on broadcasting rights) on channels like CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, etc. There are free trials available if you want to take advantage of that too. Some, like DirecTV, require extra fees to access the NFL Network.

Lastly, you can stream directly from your cable provider. Chances are that your major cable provider, such as Cox or Comcast, will have Fox (or a Fox affiliate) and NBC available to stream on their live-streaming website. Again, be sure to have your account sign-in info handy to access the service.

How to watch Super Bowl LVII outside of the U.S.

There are two ways to watch if you’re not in the U.S. Some international networks do air the game — for example, providers in the U.K. (BBC Sport, Sky Sport NFL), Australia (Seven Network), and Canada (Dazn, CTV) broadcast NFL live games (and the Super Bowl).

Alternatively, if you’d rather view your preferred local channel or you’re in a locale where it is difficult to get a workable stream through regular means, do consider using a VPN service. Just like the streaming subscription services listed above, there are subscription-based VPNs and free ones. In this context, you’re probably looking for something easy and free to set up. Of course, just be sure to use a VPN that offers strong online privacy and good data speed.

For some of the fastest and stablest speeds, go with NordVPN or ExpressVPN, which are paid services. Another favorite is ProtonVPN, which is free and has no data limit.

