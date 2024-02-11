 Skip to main content
What time is the Super Bowl today? Here’s the full event schedule

Briley Kenney
By
Super Bowl LVIII logo from official game program.
NFL

Super Bowl LVIII is here and kicks off later this evening. You likely know by now, but the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers. It will be a great game, but the true way to enjoy it is always to watch live. To do that, you’ll need to know two separate things. First, where and how to watch the Super Bowl. Second, the Super Bowl time or, rather, when it broadcasts. To keep this short and sweet, we will tell you precisely that.

What time is the Super Bowl today?

Super Bowl LVIII 49ers vs Chiefs from official program
NFL

Super Bowl LVIII (58) is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in the desert of Las Vegas, Nevada. Kick-off is at 6:30 PM EST (3:30 PM PST). It will be airing on CBS and, strangely enough, Nickelodeon — in a special kids-friendly broadcast. If you want to stream online, you can tune in to several places, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and Paramount+. However, we have a lead on how you can watch the live stream online maybe even free, and legally. We’ll cover that below.

Recommended Videos

In years past, the Super Bowl crews have always been good about starting the game and scheduled shows right on time. You can expect the kick-off to be either exactly at 6:30 PM EST or shortly after by minutes.

What time is the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

A handout image of Usher for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.
Apple

Sponsored by Apple, the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show will be broadcast on the same channels as the game, starting with CBS on cable and streaming live, and also on Paramount+ with Showtime. As for when it starts, it will depend on the game and what’s happening, but should begin between 8 and 8:15 PM EST (5 to 5:15 PM PST).

Wondering who’s performing at the 2024 halftime show? R&B singer Usher is the headline act this year, but the star-studded musical performances don’t stop there. Reba McEntire is performing America’s national anthem before the game. Post Malone will be singing America the Beautiful. Andra Day will also sing during the pre-game concert, performing Lift Every Voice and Sing. Finally, and this is pretty awesome, Tiesto will be the Super Bowl’s in-game DJ as a first-ever for the event. It’s definitely something you’re not going to want to miss.

How to watch the Super Bowl live stream online

World Series on FuboTV.
.

While there are several places you can watch the Super Bowl, including CBS, Paramount+, YouTube TV, and more, we have a better method. FuboTV, now just called Fubo, offers a free trial so you can stream for up to a week without paying a dime. If you sign up ahead of the Super Bowl, you’ll be able to watch the big game for free. You’ll want to hurry and do that since the Super Bowl kicks off tonight. As you’ll need to have Fubo installed and ready on all the devices you want to watch. It’s all about where you’re tuning in. While you’re at it, you may even want to follow a guide on how to set up your TV for the big game.

If you sign up ahead of Super Bowl time, you’ll be able to watch the game and the Halftime Show from your connected devices. It’s up to you where you tune in, as you can watch from smart TVs, streaming media players, tablets, phones, computers, and much more. The best part is that if you have to leave your main streaming option, like the living room TV, to say, prepare some food or snacks, you can stream simultaneously to another device, like your phone or laptop. That allows you to carry on watching the entire game, and Halftime Show, no matter where you are. Heck, you could even tune in while you’re taking a bathroom break. How’s that for modern technology?

