This HP 17-inch laptop just had its price slashed from $500 to $300

The HP 17-inch laptop
HP

One of the cheaper laptop deals comes directly from the source with a sizeable discount on a 17-inch laptop at HP. Usually priced at $500, you can buy it for just $300. While this isn’t a system for any with big expectations, it’s ideal for typing up papers, taking to class, or simply browsing the internet. The $200 saving makes it much more affordable too. Here’s everything else you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop

HP is one of the best laptop brands and a good option to consider when buying something inexpensive. With the HP 17-inch laptop, you get all the core essentials. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. None of that is exactly fast but it’s the right kind of basics you need for getting work done while using a Windows 11-based system.

In many ways, the advantages to the HP 17-inch laptop come from less obvious highlights. For instance, it has a 17-inch display in a price range that normally only sees 15-inch displays at most. Its 1600 x 900 resolution is useful and there are 250 nits of brightness. Thanks to its larger build, there’s also room for a numeric keypad on the keyboard along with an enlarged touchpad. Even better, a lift-hinge design makes it simpler to lift the laptop up for a more comfortable position saving strain on your wrists or hands.

Adding to all that, the HP 17-inch laptop also has a HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones to make taking video calls easier and clearer. Finally, don’t overlook the HP Fast Charge facility which means you can get back 50% of battery life in just 45 minutes, which is useful if you’re forgetful with recharging your devices. The HP 17-inch laptop may not compete with the best laptops but it does cover the basics fairly well. If you need a Windows-based system over one with ChromeOS, it’s a reasonable solution for the price.

This HP 17-inch laptop is normally priced at $500. Right now, you can buy it directly from HP for $300 so you save a huge $200 off the regular price. Well-suited for students on a budget, it’s a decent starter laptop. Check it out now before the deal returns to its regular price.

