Shoppers who want to replace their current laptop with a device featuring a larger screen should consider the 17-inch HP Laptop 17z especially since it’s part of HP’s 72-hour flash sale. From its original price of $500, it’s down to a more affordable $300 following a $200 discount. If you find the offer tempting, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately because stocks are expected to go quickly.

Why you should buy the 17-inch HP Laptop 17z

While the HP Laptop 17z won’t be blowing away the best laptops in terms of performance, it’s more than enough to handle everyday functions with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. It’s also equipped with 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. There’s ample space for your files on the device’s 128GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so that you can start using the laptop as soon as you power it on.

True to its name, the HP 17.3-inch laptop features a 17.3-inch display with HD+ resolution, and it’s designed with a lift hinge that raises the device to a more comfortable typing angle while the screen is open. If you’re always on the go, HP’s Fast Charge technology will make sure that the laptop’s battery will never get depleted as it can restore 50% after just 45 minutes of being plugged in, and if you’re planning to join online meetings and make video calls, you’ll look and sound clear with the help of the device’s HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones.

In one of today’s best laptop deals, you can get the HP Laptop 17z for just $300 instead of $500 after a $200 price cut from HP. It’s part of a 72-hour flash sale, but we’re not sure if it will be available until the end because we’re expecting a lot of demand for this particular offer. If the HP Laptop 17z fits your needs, you’ll need to buy it as soon as possible if you want to have it delivered to your doorstep for much cheaper than usual.

