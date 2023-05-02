 Skip to main content
This 17-inch laptop is down to $300 in HP’s 72-hour flash sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

Shoppers who want to replace their current laptop with a device featuring a larger screen should consider the 17-inch HP Laptop 17z especially since it’s part of HP’s 72-hour flash sale. From its original price of $500, it’s down to a more affordable $300 following a $200 discount. If you find the offer tempting, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately because stocks are expected to go quickly.

Why you should buy the 17-inch HP Laptop 17z

While the HP Laptop 17z won’t be blowing away the best laptops in terms of performance, it’s more than enough to handle everyday functions with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. It’s also equipped with 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. There’s ample space for your files on the device’s 128GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so that you can start using the laptop as soon as you power it on.

True to its name, the HP 17.3-inch laptop features a 17.3-inch display with HD+ resolution, and it’s designed with a lift hinge that raises the device to a more comfortable typing angle while the screen is open. If you’re always on the go, HP’s Fast Charge technology will make sure that the laptop’s battery will never get depleted as it can restore 50% after just 45 minutes of being plugged in, and if you’re planning to join online meetings and make video calls, you’ll look and sound clear with the help of the device’s HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones.

In one of today’s best laptop deals, you can get the HP Laptop 17z for just $300 instead of $500 after a $200 price cut from HP. It’s part of a 72-hour flash sale, but we’re not sure if it will be available until the end because we’re expecting a lot of demand for this particular offer. If the HP Laptop 17z fits your needs, you’ll need to buy it as soon as possible if you want to have it delivered to your doorstep for much cheaper than usual.

This top-rated MSI gaming laptop just dropped under $1000
msi delta 15 amd advantage edition gaming laptop deal best buy february 2023

When choosing between gaming laptop deals, it helps to take a look at customer reviews to make sure that you buy a machine that's worth your hard-earned money. The MSI Delta 15 AMD Advantage Edition falls under this category with an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 on Best Buy, and it's even more tempting with a $500 discount that pulls its price down to just $900 from its original price of $1,400. Here's why it's worth your hard-earned cash.

Why you should buy the MSI Delta 15 AMD Advantage Edition gaming laptop
The AMD and Intel rivalry continues to intensify, with gaming laptops like the MSI Delta 15 AMD Advantage Edition showing that the once wide gap between the two brands has disappeared. With its AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and AMD Radeon RX 6700M graphics card, you'll be able to smoothly play the best PC games, and its 16GB of RAM is enough for most gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The best gaming laptops are future-proof to some extent, and while the MSI Delta 15 AMD Advantage Edition isn't as powerful as the most expensive models, it should be able to handle all of the upcoming releases.

Read more
This HP Omen gaming PC just had its price slashed by $700
hp omen 25l deal february 2023 open gaming pc feature lifestyle

HP continues to have some of the best gaming PC deals out there at the moment with $700 off a popular HP Omen 25L gaming PC. Normally priced at $1,750, it's currently down to $1,050 so you save a significant $700 off the regular price. For the money, you get a stylish-looking gaming PC that's ideal if you prefer to game at home on your PC than other alternatives. Sure to be a hit with many, the stock is likely to be limited so let's take a quick look at what makes this deal tick.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 25L
While this particular HP Omen isn't among our list of the best gaming PCs, another HP Omen model is and this one borrows certain elements. You get an AMD Ryzen 7 processor along with 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. Best of all is its AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM so you'll get great performance out of this system whatever games you plan on playing.

Read more
Lenovo Annual Sale 2023: Save on laptops and gaming PCs
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Lenovo has started its annual sale which means this is the perfect time for you to save big on a laptop or gaming PC. Right now, there are plenty of amazing offers on some of the best budget laptops, 2-in-1 laptops, and gaming PCs or laptops. Whatever your plans or your budget, there's going to be something here for you. We're here to narrow things down to some of the highlights so read on while we take you through them. In no time, you'll find the right purchase for you.
Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e -- $269, was $999

One of the more appealing laptop deals for anyone on a budget, the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e is basic but a good bet for someone looking for a robust system, perhaps for their child or simply because they need to keep costs down. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The amount of storage is a pleasant surprise given it means you shouldn't have to worry about relying on cloud storage, while it also gives plenty of room for Windows 11 Home that's installed on the system. An 11.6-inch HD display is pretty basic but it at least offers 250 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties. Military-grade levels of protection and the ability to use the screen as a touchscreen are the highlights here with the laptop also including a stylus for more accurate sketching.

Read more