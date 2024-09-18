If you’ve been shopping around for a new computer but aren’t sure whether you should go with a dedicated desktop PC or portable laptop, you could always split the difference and invest in an all-in-one! About as literal as the name sounds, these are technically desktop computers with a big built-in monitor. Several companies make them, and we just happened to come across the following offer while looking through desktop computer deals. For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the HP 21.5-inch All-in-One Desktop PC for $515. At full price, this model sells for $650, but it’s discounted to $550 right now plus you can clip a $35 on-page coupon.

Why you should buy the HP 21.5-inch All-in-One

It’s what’s underneath the hood that counts when it comes to just about any PC, and this HP is no different. Running an Intel Celeron CPU with integrated Intel UHD Graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, the HP All-in-One is both a tremendous entry-level PC and a decent setup for someone who doesn’t need a lot of horsepower. Best used for web browsing, watching movies, and light app multitasking, this HP isn’t the most robust PC on the market, but it still packs a punch.

The 21.5-inch FHD display delivers a max resolution of 1920 x 1080 and uses an anti-glare screen. There’s even a 720p HP True Vision cam for taking video calls and snapping photos. The onboard speaker system brings a surprising level of immersion to all your favorite songs, movies, TV shows, and video games. We’re also glad to see that HP left plenty of room beneath the monitor to lay such a solid racetrack of speakers.

In addition to a 3-in-1 media card reader, the HP All-in-One also contains a 5Gbps USB-A port, two 2.0 USB-A ports, HDMI 1.4, and comes with a wired keyboard and mouse in the box. We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to last, but Amazon deals like this one tend to go pretty quickly.

