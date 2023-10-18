Black Friday is not yet here, but you can already start your shopping with laptop deals for savings on business laptops, Chromebooks, and gaming laptops. Most people will be overwhelmed by the sheer number of offers out there, so to help you out, we’ve rounded up our top picks below, which range from budget devices to powerful machines. You have to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on these discounts.

HP Chromebook x360 — $199, was $329

Shoppers turn to Chromebook deals for a cheaper alternative to Windows-based laptops, but the HP Chromebook x360 is also a 2-in-1 laptop. Google’s Chrome OS makes the device run smooth despite being equipped with just the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM, while its 14-inch HD touchscreen features 360-degree hinges that allow it to switch between laptop mode and tablet mode. The Chromebook offers limited storage with a 64GB eMMC, but you can supplement it with Google Drive.

HP Laptop 17z — $320, was $500

The HP Laptop 17z, which is powered by Windows 11 Home, is enough to handle basic tasks like typing documents and watching streaming shows with its Intel Celeron N200 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most people. The laptop’s 17.3-inch screen with HD+ resolution is relatively large for its price, and you’ll also get a 256GB SSD for ample storage space for your files.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

The Dell XPS 13 is a mainstay in our list of the best laptops because it’s an affordable and well-built mainstream choice. You’ll have enough power to handle your everyday activities with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and you’ll get a good look at your projects on the 13.4-inch Full HD+ display. The laptop comes with a 256GB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Apple MacBook Air M1 — $800, was $1,000

The Apple MacBook Air M1 was released in 2020, but it remains in our roundup of the best MacBooks because it still offers strong performance by today’s standards with the help of Apple’s M1 processor. With an eight-core CPU, seven-core GPU, and 8GB of RAM, it will be able to deal with demanding tasks, but it will stay silent because the efficiency of the M1 chip allowed it to go fanless. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display that’s downright gorgeous, as well as a 256GB SSD.

Dell G16 Gaming Laptop — $800, was $1,250

The Dell G16 isn’t going to match up to the power of the best gaming laptops, but as a budget option, it’s more than enough to run the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. You’ll appreciate the graphics of modern titles on its 16-inch QHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and you’ll be able to install several video games on its 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon — $1,160, was $2,319

For 11th-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon continues the line’s dependable performance and sturdy build quality. It’s the perfect laptop for work or school with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. The 14-inch WUXGA screen is bright and sharp, and it’s small enough to maintain portability if you’re always on the go. The laptop is powered by Windows 11 Home, which is pre-installed in its 256GB SSD.

