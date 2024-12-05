 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

HP debuts a new line of Fortis budget Chromebooks for students

By
A student and teacher using a Chromebook on a desk.
HP

New Chromebooks with rubber edges might not sound all that exciting, but these types of devices for education remain extremely important. Unfortunately, we don’t see many new devices in this category to fill our list of the best Chromebooks, meaning schools are often still using budget Chromebooks from many years prior. To help fill that hole, HP has announced a new series of Chromebooks with education in mind — the HP Fortis G1i Chromebook and Notebook PCs.

In all, there are five new laptops in this series. The HP Fortis G1i 14-inch Chromebook, HP Fortis G1i 11-inch Chromebook, and the HP Fortis Flip G1i 11-inch Chromebook and Notebook PC are the three more premium of the devices. They come with Intel N150 and N250 processors, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS storage.

Recommended Videos

The HP Fortis Flip G1i 11-inch comes with a 360-degree hinge and touchscreen to be used in tent or presentation modes.

A press photo of the HP Fortis Chromebook.
HP

Meanwhile, the HP Fortis G1m 11-inch Chromebook and HP Fortis Flip G1m 11-inch Chromebook are the two smaller and even more affordable designs. There are powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 Arm processor, but only max out at 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

Lastly, there’s also a Windows 11 version, which HP calls the HP Fortis G1i Notebook PC. It’s identical to the 11-inch Chromebook, except that it runs Windows instead of Chrome OS.

Related

HP emphasizes the long-lasting battery life and fast charging, saying that “with long-lasting battery life and fast charging (90% in 90 minutes), students can get through the school day without frequent charging, so they stay productive and never miss a beat.”

The lid of the HP Fortis Chromebook.
HP

In addition to the “co-molded” rubber edges, they also have a “spill-resistant keyboard” and meets the MIL-STD spec. They’re also quite thick laptops. The 14-inch model is 0.87 inches thick, while the 11-inch model is 0.82 inches thick.

The trackpad looks nice and big, and there are tons of ports, including two USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and a headphone jack.

HP didn’t highlight the displays on these devices, and I can guess why. The 11-inch model only has a 1366 x 768 resolution screen, as does the base model of the 14-inch — although that one can be configured up to a 1080p screen. The best Chromebooks that we recommend come with 1080p screens, even in smaller devices.

Importantly, HP has not yet released pricing on these new devices. The Fortis G1i is expected to launch in January 2025, and HP says pricing will be announced when closer to availability. The HP Fortis G1m, meanwhile, will be available at HP.com later this month.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior Editor of Computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
Dell vs. HP: Which laptop brand is best for your needs?
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

When it comes to computer brands, few names are as well-known and respected as Dell and HP. Both companies have been churning out popular laptops for decades, with their catalogs now filled with iconic lineups like the Dell XPS 15 and HP Pavilion. Both HP and Dell have a lot to offer -- and because they sell so many products vying for the same niche, it can be difficult to determine which one is best for your lifestyle.

Whether you're looking for a premium gaming laptop or something budget-friendly for a job or small business, you'll find that both Dell and HP have a product that fit your needs. The two catalogs feature products with a variety of processors, graphics cards, and price tags, though there are some key differences you should know about the brands before making a purchase.

Read more
Google is changing everything you know about Chromebooks
Several Chromebook Plus devices sitting by each other.

Google is changing up Chromebooks in a big way. The new Chromebook Plus level of devices promises double of everything -- twice the performance, twice the storage, and twice the memory, all backed up by Google AI.

If you follow Chromebooks, this is the mysterious Chromebook X we learned about earlier this year. It's a set of specifications to take Chromebooks into the next generation, and they're based around bringing some of the weaker Chromebook closer to the level of the best laptops.

Read more
Does Dell or HP make the best 16-inch laptop? You might be surprised
Photo of an HP Envy 16 laptop.

You can spend a lot of money on 16-inch laptops with fast components for video editing and photo editing. We're talking $2,500 and a lot more. But there's a class of midrange 16-inch machines that offer much of the same performance for less money.

Dell's Inspiron 16 Plus and HP's Envy 16 are two such laptops with prices that start well under $2,000. Both can be equipped with some fast components, but they're not identical by any means. Which of these more affordable 16-inch powerhouses is the best?
Specs and configurations

Read more