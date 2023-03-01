 Skip to main content
HP just discounted a load of its best-selling laptops

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you’re in luck because HP just launched a sale that includes its best-selling Chromebooks, business laptops, 2-in-1 devices, and gaming machines. There’s a lot of models to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve gathered the top HP laptop deals that you can shop right now. These offers are expected to sell out quickly though, so you’ll need to decide what to buy as fast as possible.

HP Chromebook 11a — $160, was $260

Shoppers go for Chromebook deals for cheaper alternatives to Windows-based laptops, like the HP Chromebook 11a. It comes with the MediaTek MTK 8183 processor, integrated MediaTek graphics, and 4GB of RAM, but it’s faster than you expect because as a Chromebook that runs on Google’s Chrome OS, it relies on web-based apps instead of installed software. The laptop also features an 11.6-inch screen with HD resolution, and a 32GB eMMC that’s supplemented by cloud storage.

HP Laptop 15 — $300, was $460

HP Laptop 15z-ef100

The HP Laptop 15 may be one of the more affordable laptop deals from HP, but it’s still a reliable device for accomplishing basic tasks with its AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics. It also has 8GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need considers as a starting point for laptops, a 128GB SSD for your apps and files, and a 15.6-inch display with HD resolution and narrow bezels to eliminate distractions.

HP Laptop 17 — $381, was $650

The HP 17 Laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the screen.

If you want a basic laptop that’s larger than the HP Laptop 15, then go for the HP Laptop 17 with its 17.3-inch HD+ screen. There’s a lift hinge on the display that elevates the keyboard into a more comfortable typing angle, which should help you get through long days of making reports. You’ll enjoy decent performance with the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and you’ll have enough space for your documents with its 128GB SSD.

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop — $550, was $800

The HP Pavilion x360 is a 2-in-1 laptop, which is described as a device that combines the utility of a laptop’s keyboard with the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen by our laptop buying guide. This is possible through the 360-degree hinges attaching the device’s 14-inch Full HD touchscreen to its body, so that you can fold the display all the way back if you want to change from laptop mode to tablet mode. It’s also a pretty fast laptop with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, with a 256GB SSD for storage.

HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptop — $700, was $1,000

Straightforward image of the HP Victus 16.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Gaming laptops don’t always have to empty your savings account because there are options like the HP Victus 16. It’s relatively cheap, but it can smoothly run the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM — though you may have to go with low to medium settings for demanding titles. You’ll be able to appreciate modern graphics on the gaming laptop’s 16.1-inch screen with Full HD resolution, and you’ll have enough space to install multiple titles on its 256GB SSD.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop — $900, was $1,250

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Windows 11 laptop for Cyber Monday product image.

If you need a versatile and powerful machine, you won’t be disappointed with the HP Spectre x360. It’s a 2-in-1 laptop, so you can use its 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen in its laptop form or tablet form, and it comes with the HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen as an additional input option for sketching or taking notes. With its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, you won’t have trouble finishing your daily workload, and with its 512GB SSD, you’ll have enough storage for your software and files.

HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop — $950, was $1,300

The HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop on a desk with gameplay action on the screen.

Even with discounts, the best gaming laptop deals still don’t come cheap. However, some are more worth it compared to others, including the HP Omen 16. It’s ready to run today’s and tomorrow’s games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. All your favorite titles will be easy on the eyes through the gaming laptop’s 16.1-inch Full HD screen, and you’ll be able to install all of them on its 512GB SSD. The HP Omen 16 also features HP’s Omen Tempest Cooling technology, so it will keep operating at peak performance even after long hours of playing.

