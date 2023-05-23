HP Memorial Day Sale: Bestselling laptops from just $230

HP’s Memorial Day Sale is already up and running, giving you the chance to complete your shopping for a new laptop well before the holiday arrives. There are so many offers to choose from, including discounts for Chromebooks, 2-in-1 laptops, and gaming laptops, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve rounded up the best bargains that are still available. You’ll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of any of these discounts though, because even if Memorial Day is still a few days away, stocks of these devices may not last until then.

HP Chromebook 14 — $230, was $330

If you’re searching for Chromebook deals as cheaper alternatives to Windows-based laptops, you can’t go wrong with the HP Chromebook 14. While its Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM don’t look much on paper, the device still offers fast performance because Chromebooks run on Google’s Chrome OS, which utilizes web-based apps instead of installed software. The HP Chromebook 14 features a 14-inch screen with HD resolution and a 32GB eMMC that’s supplemented by cloud storage.

HP Laptop 17z — $300, was $500

For shoppers looking for affordable laptop deals, the HP Laptop 17z is a reliable device that’s powered by the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that’s the recommended starting point by our guide on how much RAM do you need. The device is more than enough for basic functions like doing online research and typing documents, which will be easy on the eyes on its relatively large 17.3-inch HD+ display. The HP Laptop 17z runs on Windows 11 Home, which is pre-loaded in its 128GB SSD.

HP Laptop 15 — $330, was $500

For a dependable daily companion, you should go for the HP Laptop 15. It features a 15.6-inch HD display that’s surrounded by narrow bezels on three sides, for a 85% screen-to-body ratio, and Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD. The HP Laptop 15 is equipped with the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, for the capability to deal with basic tasks without any issues.

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop — $530, was $800

The HP Pavilion x360 is a 2-in-1 laptop, which combines the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen with the utility of a laptop’s keyboard, according to our laptop buying guide. The 360-degree hinges on its 15.6-inch HD touchscreen allow you to easily transform the device between tablet mode and laptop mode, depending on the situation. The HP Pavilion x360 also provides smooth performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it’s ready to use with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop — $650, was $900

The HP Envy x360 is also a 2-in-1 laptop, but with more power under the hood with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. You’ll also be able to enjoy laptop mode and tablet mode with its 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen on an 88% screen-t-body ratio, and it’s ready for use out of the box with Windows 11 Home on its 256GB SSD.

HP Victus 15 gaming laptop — $700, was $900

The HP Victus 15 may be relatively cheap compared to other gaming laptops, but it doesn’t sacrifice the ability to run the best PC games — though you may have to go with low to medium settings for the more demanding titles. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, AMD Radeon RX 6500M Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, and you’ll have enough space for multiple AAA titles on its 512GB SSD that comes with Windows 11 Home. The HP Victus 15 also features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop — $900, was $1,250

The HP Spectre x360 is another device that you can get from HP’s ongoing 2-in-1 laptop deals, with a 13.5-inch touchscreen featuring WUXGA+ resolution and Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD. In addition to the versatility provided by the different forms of the HP Spectre x360, you’ll get reliable performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM.

HP Omen 16 gaming laptop — $1,100, was $1,540

Gamers who are on the lookout for the best gaming laptop deals should set their sights on the HP Omen 16, which won’t have trouble running today’s top games as well as all upcoming titles with its AMD Ryzen 7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. There’s a lot of storage space on its 1TB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box so that you can start installing games right away. The HP Omen 16 also comes with a 16.1-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

