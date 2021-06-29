  1. Computing

HP launches an ultralight Pavilion laptop with Ryzen 5000 for just $749

By

HP announced its lightest consumer laptop today — the Ryzen 5000-powered HP Pavilion Aero 13. It weighs less than a kilogram and promises entertainment, productivity, and a great connection all in one. It’s available in four color options, Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver, which offer a nice variety of color palettes for you to choose from.

Apart from boasting a lightweight body, HP’s latest release is the first Pavilion laptop to host a full magnesium aluminum chassis, which helps it stay so light.

The chassis also has fairly premium look for laptop of this price, sporting four-sided narrow bezels and a durable body. The HP Aero 13 is also the first Pavilion laptop with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. Those thin bezels should make for enjoyable content viewing as well as a modern aesthetic.

HP’s newest is expected to be able to leverage Windows 11 when updated and hosts the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800U. This eight-core processor has been a popular option in midrange laptops, promising impressive multicore application and multitasking performance. It’s also been updated to Wi-Fi 6, the latest standard in wireless connectivity.

The Aero 13 features a battery life of up to 10.5 hours, which sounds pretty good if the laptop lives up to its spec sheet. It sports the company’s first 13.3-inch diagonal display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 2.5K resolution. Its ratio gives it 10% more vertical viewing space than a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, so that’s another feature that might ensure a slightly more enjoyable experience for watching movies or surfing the web. The HP Aero 13 has a 400-nit brightness display and, in theory, offers a 100% sRGB with a wide color palette.

HP's new Pavilion Aero 13 laptop.

HP has been extra mindful of the environment in designing the Pavilion Aero 13. It’s made with post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics and features water-based paint, which helps reduce VOC emissions. Its outer box and fiber cushions are 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable. The Pavilion 13 Aero is also EPEAT Gold Registered and Energy Star certified as a part of HP’s efforts to deliver a sustainable PC portfolio.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is expected to be available at HP.com at the beginning of July for a starting price of $749. It will be available at select retailers coming this fall.

