Digital Trends
Computing

HP Black Friday sales include $300 savings on Spectre laptops, more

Arif Bacchus
By
HP-Spectre-x360-15-inch-2018
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The holiday shopping season is just a few weeks away, meaning big sales and deals on all things tech continue to surface online. In the latest, HP’s day after Thanksgiving sales appeared on a holiday ad, revealing up to $300 savings on Spectre laptops, gaming desktops, accessories, and more.

The leading deal in the 16-page long HP holiday advertisement is a $300 discount on the Spectre x360 13-inch laptop. Bringing the price of the device down from $1,150 to just $850, this touchscreen 2-in-1 convertible will be selling for its lowest price ever come Black Friday. The discounted device comes configured with an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 Processor and features a micro-edge Corning Gorilla glass display for crisp visuals. We reviewed it earlier in the year and found that it is flexible, fast, and is the 2-in-1 for every occasion.

For those looking for a 2-in-1 with a bigger display, the HP sale also includes $320 savings on 15-inch HP Envy Laptop X360. Cutting the price down from $1,000 to just $680, the deal presents big value for one of HP’s top-selling touchscreen convertibles. Not only is the large screen spacious enough for multitasking, but it comes configured with an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 chipset for more processing power. The screen and overall design were big highlights for us in our review of the device.

Elsewhere on the ad are some savings on gaming laptops. These are some very powerful machines that come configured with dedicated Nvidia graphics cards. Usually well over $1,000, the leading sales include $300 off the 15-inch Omen by HP Laptop with a 4 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 TI graphics card, and $420 off the HP Pavilion Gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2 GB graphics. The sales bring the price on these models down from $1,200, to $900 and $790, respectively.

HP’s ad shows it also would be discounting certain accessories, including a 1TB External Portable USB 3.0 HDD for $70, and a slight $296 sale price on the HP Pro Windows Mixed Reality Headset.

This is just one of many deals for the holiday season, as Costco is also running similar Black Friday discounts on Dell laptops. Looking for more information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to download music from YouTube
audi anmated concept car spies in disguise
Cars

Audi gets animated with a cartoon concept car for ‘Spies in Disguise’

Audi went to the drawing board and mocked up a futuristic car that you might never be able to buy but you'll definitely be able to see in theaters. The car will star in the animated film 'Spies in Disguise.'
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Computing

Here are 4 free alternatives to Photoshop for all your editing needs

Photoshop is a capable program, but it's also expensive. Lucky for you, there are plenty of great alternatives out there that allow for a range of versatility, without requiring you to break into your bank account.
Posted By Jon Martindale
windows vs mac chrome os best operating system apple imac retina display review macro 7
Computing

Did a leaked image reveal Apple’s upcoming desktop monitor?

Coming several days before Apple's new products are set for release, a specific page from the new Mac Mini documentation might have leaked images of a new and unknown Apple display.  
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amazon black friday deals 2
Computing

You can ship all the things on Amazon for free, but only for a limited time

The online retail wars are heating up. From now and onward for a "limited time," all items will ship for free on Amazon, for everyone, with or without Prime membership with no minimum purchase required. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ARMOR 11G OC review
Computing

Want a GTX 1080 Ti? Buy one now before the stock runs out

Nvidia's GTX 1080 Ti might be a popular alternative to the more expensive, and only slightly-more-capable, RTX 2080, but following a halt in its production, stock around the world is starting to run low.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Computing

The Pixel Slate is now available for pre-order with a release date of November 22

Google's Slate tablet debuted on October 9. Here's everything you need to know about the Pixel Slate, including important specs, the display, and key features.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse
Computing

Amazon one-day sale cuts up to 50 percent off Logitech mice, other accessories

Amazon might already be running early Black Friday sales, but today only, you can also save on some of the most popular Logitech mice, keyboards, speakers, and many other gadgets that pair up nicely with your PC. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
samsung chg90 ultrawide monitor 49 inch gaming 1
Computing

Bigger is better, but which 49-inch ultrawide monitor does it best?

Even if most of the options are excellent, there can only be one winner in the battle for best ultrawide monitor. We pitted the Dell Ultrasharp 49 vs. Samsung CHG90 to see which comes out on top.
Posted By Jon Martindale
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying? Here are 4 ways to use Microsoft Office for free

Many of us need to use Office apps from time to time -- but we may not want or need to pay for a constant subscription. Fortunately, there are ways to get those services without paying. Here's how to get Microsoft Office for free.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Computing

Download music from YouTube in seconds with these great tools

Ripping audio from YouTube has never been easier, but with so many tools out there, which is the best? In this guide, we teach you how to download music from YouTube with a couple of different tools. Just proceed with caution.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Home Theater

Watch Amazon Video on your Chromecast — no Fire TV Stick needed

Amazon won't add Chromecast capability to its Instant Video app for Android any time soon, and it won't release an app for Android TV. But there's still a way to get that video on your TV by using your computer and a browser extension.
Posted By Parker Hall
Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UA
Computing

The new sleek, light, and powerful Asus Zenbooks are now available

Announced at IFA 2018, Asus' 13-inch, 14-inch, and 15-inch Zenbook laptops are now available for purchase. The devices pack slim bezel displays and come configured with Intel's eighth-generation Whiskey Lake processors under the hood.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

In 2018, the rivalry between AMD and Intel has become more interesting than ever

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Product Review

You’ll hate the iPad Pro’s price, but you’re going to want one anyway

Apple has unveiled a big redesign for the iPad Pro, slimming down the bezels, adding Face ID, and the ability to magnetically attach and charge the Apple Pencil. All of this comes at a high cost however, as the iPad Pro starts at $799.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu