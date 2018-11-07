Share

The holiday shopping season is just a few weeks away, meaning big sales and deals on all things tech continue to surface online. In the latest, HP’s day after Thanksgiving sales appeared on a holiday ad, revealing up to $300 savings on Spectre laptops, gaming desktops, accessories, and more.

The leading deal in the 16-page long HP holiday advertisement is a $300 discount on the Spectre x360 13-inch laptop. Bringing the price of the device down from $1,150 to just $850, this touchscreen 2-in-1 convertible will be selling for its lowest price ever come Black Friday. The discounted device comes configured with an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 Processor and features a micro-edge Corning Gorilla glass display for crisp visuals. We reviewed it earlier in the year and found that it is flexible, fast, and is the 2-in-1 for every occasion.

For those looking for a 2-in-1 with a bigger display, the HP sale also includes $320 savings on 15-inch HP Envy Laptop X360. Cutting the price down from $1,000 to just $680, the deal presents big value for one of HP’s top-selling touchscreen convertibles. Not only is the large screen spacious enough for multitasking, but it comes configured with an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 chipset for more processing power. The screen and overall design were big highlights for us in our review of the device.

Elsewhere on the ad are some savings on gaming laptops. These are some very powerful machines that come configured with dedicated Nvidia graphics cards. Usually well over $1,000, the leading sales include $300 off the 15-inch Omen by HP Laptop with a 4 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 TI graphics card, and $420 off the HP Pavilion Gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2 GB graphics. The sales bring the price on these models down from $1,200, to $900 and $790, respectively.

HP’s ad shows it also would be discounting certain accessories, including a 1TB External Portable USB 3.0 HDD for $70, and a slight $296 sale price on the HP Pro Windows Mixed Reality Headset.

This is just one of many deals for the holiday season, as Costco is also running similar Black Friday discounts on Dell laptops. Looking for more information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.