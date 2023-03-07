One of HP’s best-selling (and top-rated) laptops is $350 off

If you’re on the hunt for a new laptop that won’t have trouble keeping up with your daily activities, you should definitely consider the HP Pavilion 15. Not only is it one of the brand’s best-selling laptops with an average rating of 4.1 stars out of 5 stars, but it’s also on sale with a $350 discount that pulls its price down to $650 from its sticker price of $1,000. The popularity of the HP Pavilion 15 means there will be a lot of eyes on this offer, so you should make the purchase while stocks are still available.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 15

HP has kept its place among the best laptop brands because of dependable products like the HP Pavilion 15. It’s more than capable of helping you accomplish your tasks for work or school with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, alongside 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by our laptop buying guide for running intensive apps and engaging in content creation. The laptop also packs a 512GB SSD, which will provide ample space for your software and files, and comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so that you can start using the HP Pavilion 15 immediately after turning it on for the first time.

The HP Pavilion 15 features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and flicker-free technology, which combines with its dual speakers with Audio by B&O for a complete multimedia experience when you’re watching streaming content or playing video games during your downtime. The laptop also goes to great lengths to ensure portability, with its sleek design that makes it easy to bring with you anywhere, and a long battery life with HP’s Fast Charge technology making sure that it’s rarely out of commission.

The HP Pavilion 15 is a laptop that’s worth every penny, especially now that it’s down to a more affordable $650 from its original price of $1,000 after a $350 discount. We’re expecting this offer to be one of the most popular laptop deals from HP, so it’s highly recommended that you add the HP Pavilion 15 to your cart and check out as soon as you can before it expires.

