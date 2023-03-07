 Skip to main content
One of HP’s best-selling (and top-rated) laptops is $350 off

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re on the hunt for a new laptop that won’t have trouble keeping up with your daily activities, you should definitely consider the HP Pavilion 15. Not only is it one of the brand’s best-selling laptops with an average rating of 4.1 stars out of 5 stars, but it’s also on sale with a $350 discount that pulls its price down to $650 from its sticker price of $1,000. The popularity of the HP Pavilion 15 means there will be a lot of eyes on this offer, so you should make the purchase while stocks are still available.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 15

HP has kept its place among the best laptop brands because of dependable products like the HP Pavilion 15. It’s more than capable of helping you accomplish your tasks for work or school with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, alongside 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by our laptop buying guide for running intensive apps and engaging in content creation. The laptop also packs a 512GB SSD, which will provide ample space for your software and files, and comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so that you can start using the HP Pavilion 15 immediately after turning it on for the first time.

The HP Pavilion 15 features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and flicker-free technology, which combines with its dual speakers with Audio by B&O for a complete multimedia experience when you’re watching streaming content or playing video games during your downtime. The laptop also goes to great lengths to ensure portability, with its sleek design that makes it easy to bring with you anywhere, and a long battery life with HP’s Fast Charge technology making sure that it’s rarely out of commission.

The HP Pavilion 15 is a laptop that’s worth every penny, especially now that it’s down to a more affordable $650 from its original price of $1,000 after a $350 discount. We’re expecting this offer to be one of the most popular laptop deals from HP, so it’s highly recommended that you add the HP Pavilion 15 to your cart and check out as soon as you can before it expires.

Normally $430, this HP laptop is down to just $270 right now
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
March 7, 2023 5:05AM
HP 14 laptop with intel Celeron on desk.

A reliable laptop is a necessity these days, but not everyone has the budget to buy one of the high-end models. Fortunately, there are cheap but dependable devices like the HP 14z Laptop. It's already affordable at its original price of $430, but HP is currently offering the laptop with a $160 discount so you can get it for an even lower price of $270. You're going to want to hurry with your purchase though, as this bargain could end at any moment.

Why you should buy the HP 14z Laptop
If you need a machine to handle basic functions like doing online research and typing reports for work or school, and for watching streaming content whenever you're taking a break, the 14-inch HP 14z Laptop is more than enough. It's equipped with the AMD 3020e processor and AMD Radeon Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that's considered by our laptop buying guide as the sweet spot for most users. You shouldn't expect the HP 14z Laptop to challenge the best laptops in terms of performance, but it's got what it takes to help you finish your daily tasks.

This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is surprisingly affordable
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 7, 2023 2:00AM
dell laptop flash sale deal february 2023 g 15

We spend all day looking for laptop deals, yet sometimes even we're surprised at how cheap gaming laptop deals can get. Take this Dell G15 deal, for instance. It's down to only $650, a price to rival the best budget laptops. If you're looking for a dedicated rig to play lightweight games on, this is your laptop. Grab it before the deal ends on Thursday, March 9.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
Dell is one of the more familiar names in computing. It has a lot of great laptop options available for taking on the best PC games, with one of the more popular options being the G15 gaming laptop. This is in part because of its affordability, but the amount of capability that’s packed into its price point is a big sell as well. Like all of the best gaming laptops, the G15 packs high level performance that’s able to go anywhere with its portable form factor. As it’s built for this deal, the G15 has a 12-core Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. These work together to create a snappy, responsive experience whether you’re gaming or sorting through your digital content.

Dell's best work-from-home laptop is $464 off today
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
March 7, 2023 12:01AM
Dell Vostro 16 5620 on marble table.

Is it time to upgrade your home office? A dedicated work laptop is the best thing to start with. Grabbing a business laptop will increase your organization, speed and privacy. Luckily, our favorite work-from-home laptop from Dell is on sale today. Right now you can grab the Dell Vostro laptop for only $849, a $464 discount from its usual price. This is one of the best laptop deals for professionals working at home. Grab it before Dell stops the sale.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3520
Are you getting frustrated from crashes that have caused you to lose your work, and slowdowns that have made you spend too much time on what should be a quick task? You won't be suffering through these issues with the Dell Vostro 3520. With its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that's recommended for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need, the laptop will have no trouble keeping up with you. The Dell Vostro 3520 also comes with a 512GB SSD, which should provide more than enough space for your software and files, and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, so you can start setting up the laptop as soon as it powers on.

