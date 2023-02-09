If you want smooth performance and versatility from your next laptop, you won’t be disappointed with the 16-inch HP Spectre x360. The 2-in-1 laptop is an even more attractive option because you can currently buy it for $1,200 from HP’s laptop deals, for $450 in savings from its original price of $1,650. This is a limited-time offer though, so it may no longer be available if you take too much time to think about it. If you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you click that Buy Now button immediately.

Why you should buy the 16-inch HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop

The HP Spectre x360 16 features a 16-inch touchscreen with 3K+ resolution for sharp details and vibrant colors, a 16:10 aspect ratio to reduce the need for scrolling, and TUV Eyesafe certification to prevent your eyes from getting strained. As the display is attached to the device’s body by a pair of 360-degree hinges, it falls under the category of convertible 2-in-1 laptops, according to our laptop buying guide. You’ll be able to easily transform the laptop to a tablet by folding the keyboard all the way back, or you can choose to switch to tent mode for presentations or media mode for watching content, depending on what you need for the situation.

This versatility is accompanied by fast performance, as the HP Spectre x360 16 is equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended number for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need. Windows 11 Home is pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, so you can start using the device right after powering it on.

HP’s $450 discount for the 16-inch HP Spectre x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals that you can shop right now, If it’s the kind of device that you’ll be able to maximize, it’s a no brainer because you’ll only be paying $1,200 instead of its sticker price of $1,650. You’ll have to hurry up with finalizing the purchase though, because the offer won’t be around forever. It may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so secure your HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop as fast as you can.

