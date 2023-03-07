HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $300 off right now

One of our favorite laptop deals today is on the ever-popular HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. Ideally suited for anyone that wants to be productive on the move while having the flexibility of using it like a tablet, it’s currently on sale at HP for $950. Normally priced at $1,250, you save $300 off the regular price making this one of the best HP laptop deals around right now. A great laptop in many ways, let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth your time and money. it’s part of HP’s 72-hour flash sale so you may need to be quick with hitting the buy button so you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

One of the best 2-in-1 laptops around, the HP Spectre x360 is a delight to use. Under the hood is an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are the essentials you need to be able to work well on the move while still being able to dabble in some multitasking as needed. The HP Spectre x360 adds to this straightforward lineup with its gorgeous 13.5-inch touchscreen. It has a flexible 360-degree design so you can easily move it around to use it in tablet mode, presentation mode, tent mode, or simply as a laptop. Such variety is great if you can’t decide between buying a high-end tablet or a laptop. Besides offering the best of both worlds, the 13.5-inch display looks great with a 1920 x 1280 resolution, low blue light emission protection and 400 nits of brightness.

For taking video calls, there’s also a 5MP webcam with an appearance filter and backlight adjustment so you look at your best. There’s also a privacy shutter for when you want to guarantee you can’t be seen. It’s those little details that remind you why HP is one of the best laptop brands. The laptop even comes with a Tilt Pen stylus to save you from needing to use your fingers on the touchscreen. With good battery life and a stylish design, this is easily one of the best laptops for anyone living a varied life.

Normally priced at $1,250, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is down to $950 for a limited time only at HP. The $300 saving is part of the HP 72-hour flash sale so you haven’t got long to decide to buy it. Snap it up now and you won’t regret it thanks to its versatile set of features.

Editors' Recommendations