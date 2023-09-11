 Skip to main content
This HP gaming laptop just had its price slashed from $800 to $500

HP Victus 15 gaming laptop in three colors.
The only thing better than getting a new gaming laptop is getting a deal on one, and among the day’s gaming laptop deals is the HP Victus 15-inch gaming laptop. This powerful laptop is seeing a super low price of $500 at Best Buy, which is a $300 savings from its regular price of $800. Some impressive specs and a slim profile make this worth the savings. Best Buy is also including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop

HP has been one of the premier names in computing for decades, and as laps have come to dominate the market, HP’s offerings have only gotten more versatile. With its Victus lineup of laptops, HP provides powerful yet affordable options, and with the HP Victus 15, gamers on a budget can find a super capable centerpiece for their gaming adventures. This Victus 15 gaming laptop is made for peak PC gaming, as it features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. These combine to power binge gaming sessions and all-night gaming parties with your friends. Like all of the best gaming laptops, the Victus 15 comes ready to play.

The versatility of the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop makes for several unique ways to interact with some of the best PC games. Its go-anywhere nature allows you to do some gaming on the couch, at your desk, or even out and about. Battery life is top notch, ensuring long gaming sessions even when unplugged. You can also pair the HP Victus 15 with any of the best gaming monitors or any of the best budget monitors and sprawl out at your desk in front of as much screen real estate as you’d like. It has an HD webcam that’s great for multiplayer communication, and the 15.6-inch display sports Full HD resolution. So whether you build around it or use it as the entirety of your gaming setup, the HP Victus 15 makes all of the games you play an immersive experience.

If the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop has your name written all over it, you can call it yours for just $500 with this deal at Best Buy. That’s a $300 savings from its regular price of $800, and free shipping is included.

