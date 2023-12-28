 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP’s end-of-year sale gets you a (starter) gaming PC for under $500

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.
HP

You don’t need to spend a fortune on gaming PC deals in order to get a decent machine, especially since there are offers like HP’s $300 discount for the HP Victus 15L. From $780, the gaming desktop is down to a very affordable $480, but only if you’re able to take advantage of the bargain while it’s online. As part of HP’s end-of-year sale, there’s probably only a few days left before it gets removed, but you shouldn’t wait until the last minute before you push through with your purchase as stocks may be gone by then.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop

The HP Victus 15L gaming desktop runs on the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, AMD Radeon RX 6400 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. Compared to the specifications of the most expensive models of the best gaming PCs, these components have no chance of matching up to them. However, they make for a great starter gaming desktop, as they will allow you to play the best PC games on the HP Victus 15L, though probably at low to medium graphic settings for most of these titles. That’s an acceptable trade-off, particularly because of how cheap you can get the machine.

With Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing games on the HP Victus 15L’s 256GB SSD as soon as you finish setting it up. The gaming PC features four USB-A ports and a USB-C port at the front, plus four more USB-A ports at the back, so you’ll be able to connect all the accessories that you use while playing video games such as headsets and speakers.

Related

The HP Victus 15L is the perfect starter gaming desktop for those on a budget or who are new to the PC gaming scene, especially with HP’s $300 discount that pulls its price down to just $480 from $780 as part of the brand’s end-of-year sale. However, once the offer is gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it, so if you don’t want to lose this opportunity to buy the HP Victus 15L gaming PC for less than $500, you’re going to have to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is over $500 off today
Alienware m18 laptop sitting on a table.

While there are gaming laptop deals on affordable devices, hardcore gamers may be looking at the other direction -- the most powerful devices that you can get with a discount. This one fits the bill -- the Alienware m18 gaming laptop for $1,950, following Dell's $550 discount on its original price of $2,500. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this offer, so you're going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to make sure that you're able to grab this bargain.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop
The specifications of the Alienware m18 allow it to challenge the performance of the best gaming laptops -- the AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. You won't run into any issues if you choose to play the best PC games at their highest settings, and you won't have to worry that your gaming laptop won't be enough for any upcoming PC games. All that power will be on full display on the Alienware m18's large 18-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 480Hz refresh rate.

Read more
One of Alienware’s best pre-built gaming PCs has a $400 discount
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Not all gaming PC deals are worth buying, but here's an offer that gamers looking for a new machine shouldn't ignore -- Dell's $400 discount on the Alienware Aurora R15, which brings its price down from $1,600 to $1,200. It's still not what you'd call affordable, but it's a steal price for one of the brand's best pre-built gaming PCs. You're going to have to hurry though, because there's a chance that the bargain will already be gone if you check again tomorrow. Proceed with the transaction right now if you don't want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC
The Alienware Aurora R16 has taken the spot of the best Alienware gaming PC in our roundup of the best gaming PCs, but its predecessor, the Alienware Aurora R15, is still a pretty awesome gaming PC by today's standards. Its futuristic design isn't just a gimmick, as the gaming desktop can play the best PC games of today and the upcoming PC games of tomorrow with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The Alienware Aurora R15's internal components are easy to upgrade due to the Alienware Aurora R15's Legend 2.0 design, but you won't have to swap components any time soon.

Read more
Quick! This MSI gaming laptop dropped from $1,500 to $1,000
The MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop at a side angle.

One of the better gaming laptop deals comes via Best Buy with a huge $500 off the MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop. It normally costs $1,500, so with the price down to $1,000, you’re getting a seriously good deal for the latest tech. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading while we take you through everything.

Why you should buy the MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop
MSI is one of the best laptop brands around despite not being quite as big a name as some rivals. Its penchant is gaming hardware and that’s shown in the MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop. It has an Intel Core i7-13620H processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage, so it has all the key components you could need. Alongside that is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with 8GB of dedicated VRAM.

Read more