You don’t need to spend a fortune on gaming PC deals in order to get a decent machine, especially since there are offers like HP’s $300 discount for the HP Victus 15L. From $780, the gaming desktop is down to a very affordable $480, but only if you’re able to take advantage of the bargain while it’s online. As part of HP’s end-of-year sale, there’s probably only a few days left before it gets removed, but you shouldn’t wait until the last minute before you push through with your purchase as stocks may be gone by then.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop

The HP Victus 15L gaming desktop runs on the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, AMD Radeon RX 6400 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. Compared to the specifications of the most expensive models of the best gaming PCs, these components have no chance of matching up to them. However, they make for a great starter gaming desktop, as they will allow you to play the best PC games on the HP Victus 15L, though probably at low to medium graphic settings for most of these titles. That’s an acceptable trade-off, particularly because of how cheap you can get the machine.

With Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing games on the HP Victus 15L’s 256GB SSD as soon as you finish setting it up. The gaming PC features four USB-A ports and a USB-C port at the front, plus four more USB-A ports at the back, so you’ll be able to connect all the accessories that you use while playing video games such as headsets and speakers.

The HP Victus 15L is the perfect starter gaming desktop for those on a budget or who are new to the PC gaming scene, especially with HP’s $300 discount that pulls its price down to just $480 from $780 as part of the brand’s end-of-year sale. However, once the offer is gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it, so if you don’t want to lose this opportunity to buy the HP Victus 15L gaming PC for less than $500, you’re going to have to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

