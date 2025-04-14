 Skip to main content
Grab this 49-inch ultrawide curved monitor while it’s 20% off

The INNOCN 49C1G ultrawide monitor
For those who have been thinking about getting an ultrawide monitor for work or gaming purposes but the options from popular brands are too expensive, we’ve found an offer from Amazon that you may consider. The INNOCN 49C1G ultrawide monitor, which is originally sold for $750, is available in a limited-time deal with a 20% discount that brings it down to just $600. That’s an excellent price for this 49-inch curved display, but you’re going to have to hurry if you want the $150 in savings as it may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the INNOCN 49C1G ultrawide monitor

An ultrawide monitor will be great for work as you’ll be able to multitask between apps side by side, and it’s amazing for gaming as well as you’ll enjoy an even more immersive experience when playing the best PC games. You’ll enjoy these benefits with the INNOCN 49C1G ultrawide monitor, which features a 49-inch screen with a 32:9 aspect ratio and an 1800R curvature that fills your peripheral vision, and dual Full HD resolution and HDR support for lifelike details and colors.

The INNOCN 49C1G ultrawide monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth animations on the screen, and a multitude of ports that include DisplayPort, USB-C, and HDMI, If you have more than one input source active, you can view all of them at the same time on the screen. The monitor also comes with built-in speakers so there’s no need to attach them separately, and its stand will let you adjust its height and tilt until you find the most comfortable viewing angle for you.

In one of the most interesting monitor deals that we’ve found today, the INNOCN 49C1G ultrawide monitor is on sale from Amazon at 20% off, slashing its price from $750 to a more affordable $600. That’s a steal considering its size and specifications, but you’ll have to act fast and complete your purchase immediately as the $150 discount may disappear at any moment. Push forward with your transaction for the INNOCN 49C1G ultrawide monitor right now, while the offer still stands.

