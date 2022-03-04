  1. Computing

A mysterious new Intel i7 chip just showed up in tests

Monica J. White
By

A mysterious new Intel Core i7-12650HX processor just showed up in a benchmark, further confirming the existence of the CPU. Intel has yet to reveal the processor or mention it at all, but based on benchmarks, the reveal of the HX-series is likely going to happen.

Thanks to the benchmark, we know more about the specifications of this new Intel Alder Lake offering.

An Intel Alder Lake mobility chip.
Image source: Intel

The processor showed up in a new entry on UserBenchmark. The model in question comes with 14 cores and 20 threads, and being an Alder Lake CPU, it’s based on a hybrid architecture. There’s no confirmation as to the exact mix of cores used in this processor, but we’re most likely looking at six Golden Cove (performance) and eight Gracemont (efficiency) cores. The base clock speed was rated at 2.3GHz with a 4.05GHz turbo mode.

The platform that showed up in the benchmark came with 40GB of DDR5-4800 RAM, as well as a Samsung SSD 970 Evo Plus, but it had no discrete graphics card. As a result, it was rated really highly as a desktop, but deemed completely unsuitable for gaming. In all likelihood, a high-end CPU like this would be paired with one of the best graphics cards in order to be marketed toward gamers.

Although Intel Alder Lake processors are only really just starting to appear in laptops, the lineup is quite robust, but also potentially confusing to customers. Aside from the (still only rumored) HX lineup, Intel has released H-series processors with up to 14 cores and 20 threads. The difference between the H processors and their HX counterparts is that the Intel Core i9-12980HX would reportedly cap out at 16 cores and 24 threads, maximizing the potential of the Intel Alder Lake lineup.

Intel Alder Lake Core i7-12650HX benchmark.
Image source: UserBenchmark

Compared to Intel Alder Lake-H processors, the Core i7-12650HX doesn’t feature very high clock speeds. However, the performance improvement over H-series CPUs could also stem from the fact that this chip may feature the full Alder Lake-S silicon, complete with a 55-watt processor base power. The Core i7-12650HX is not the most powerful chip in the rumored lineup — Intel is likely to release a Core i9 version that will utilize the full capabilities presented by the die.

This processor could find its home in future Intel gaming laptops and small form-factor desktops, and as Intel has big hopes for the Alder Lake mobility lineup, it could prove to be quite impressive. It’s difficult to guess when it will appear on the consumer market, especially considering that Intel Alder Lake processors have already started popping up in laptops with a similar target audience. We’ll have to wait to hear from Intel to find out what its plans are for the Intel Core i7-12650HX and the CPUs that will likely follow it.

Editors' Recommendations

The biggest PC news in February 2022: Apple M2, Steam Deck

pc news roundup february 2022 biggest

Huawei’s first all-in-one looks like a touchscreen iMac

huawei matestation x revealed at mwc 2022 lifestyle

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i hands-on: One-upping the Surface Pro

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i tablet.

AMD’s Zen 4 graphics may be no match for the Steam Deck

AMD Ryzen Processor placed over a black background.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Truphone pairs with Skylo for ‘breakthrough’ mobile coverage

Three iPhones showing the steps to scan an eSIM QR code.

Razer Huntsman Mini Analog keyboard provides more control

The Razer Huntsman Mini Analog is now available for $150

Powerbeats Pro drop down to $200 on Amazon

Man wearing powerbeats pro earbuds.

This Google WiFi Mesh deal knocks $164 off a pack of three

The Google Wifi router placed on top of a table.

The Mac Mini just got a $120 discount

The 2020 Mac Mini, powered by Apple's M1 chip, on a wooden surface.

Best Buy cut $300 off this ASUS gaming laptop’s price

hp asus alienware gaming laptop deals best buy dell summer sale 2020 rog zephyrus g ga502

The best Macbook alternatives for 2022

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Jack Harlow will star in White Men Can’t Jump reboot film

Jack Harlow at the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.