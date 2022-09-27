 Skip to main content
Intel Innovation 2022: live coverage of Raptor Lake launch and more

Luke Larsen
By

It’s hardware season, and Intel is up to bat next. The company is hosting its next Intel Innovation event, and the focus at today’s event is expected to be on its next desktop processors, the 13th-gen Raptor Lake.

These highly anticipated new chips are the sequel to last year’s 12th-gen Alder Lake, which represented a massive sea change in the world of Intel chips. With the adoption of a higher core count, “hybrid” processors resulted in some impressive leads over the competition. But with AMD’s strong showing in Ryzen 7000, the pressure is back on Intel to deliver the performance needed to stay on top.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger in front of a blue background for Intel Innovation.

The event is going to touch on far more than just these new processors, though. With over 100 sessions slated for the two-day conference for developers and partners, the keynote is only the tip of the iceberg — but it’s the part that PC enthusiasts will be paying the most attention to. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is expected to kick off the presentation, which begins at 9 a.m. PT and can be livestreamed from Intel’s website.

This page will be updated with live announcements and commentary, so make sure to visit and refresh the page for all the latest info.

