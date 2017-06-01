Even adults may want LEGO’s upcoming ‘Boost’ coding/building kit for kids

Why it matters to you Want to get your kids into the lucrative career of coding? A good starting place may be Lego's upcoming $160 kit for building robots and more.

Budding builders of robots who are eager to get their hands on the Lego Boost Creative Toolbox can now pre-order the kit for $160 .

The coding kit will start shipping on August 1, and includes more than 840 Lego blocks, a Lego Move Hub, an interactive motor, a color/distance sensor, and a playmat. Users will be able build five multifunctional creations using this kit: a robot that moves and talks, a rover with four different tool attachments, a musical instrument, and more.

Lego’s upcoming coding kit pushes kids ages 7 to 12 to perform two tasks: build the device, and then program its instructions. To start, kids download the free Lego app to their tablet, and then select what they want to build. From there, the app will provide instructions on how to build the mode. After that, it’s coding time!

For the coding process, the app provides an easy-to-use interface that features a line of “blocks” residing at the bottom of the screen, each providing a simple command. These blocks are dragged and dropped into the main window to create a string of commands, telling the model what to do. These commands are sent from the tablet to the model via a Bluetooth Low Energy component located within the Move Hub on the just-built model.

In addition to Bluetooth, the Move Hub consists of a light, an internal tilt sensor, an activation button, and two encoded motors. The interactive motor is another encoded motor while the color/distance sensor detects color, motion, and distance. This sensor can serve as a light as well.

Here are the five devices you can build with Lego’s upcoming coding kit:

Vernie the Robot

Moves and talks.

Head activates a shoulder-mounted spring-loaded shooter.

Stands over 10 inches tall.

M.T.R.4 (Multi-Tooled Rover 4)

It’s a moving rover.

Includes four different tool attachments, including a spring-loaded shooter.

Measures 4.72 inches high x 9.05 inches long x 5.51 inches wide.

Guitar 4000

Learn how to create and play a song.

Includes pitch bend and sound effects.

Measures 1.96 x 16.53 x 5.90 inches.

Frankie the Cat

A meowing, moody, robotic pet.

Moves its Lego-based tail.

Requires feeding.

Stands 6.70 inches tall.

AutoBuilder

It’s an automated production line.

Capable of producing miniature Lego models.

Measures 10.62 x 7.48 x 6.29 inches.

In addition to coding, the free tablet app includes “an array of exciting activities” customized for each model. Lego says the included playmat is provided for specific activities, and the kit even includes a special Lego Boost poster for kids to tack onto their wall. Unfortunately, the $160 kit doesn’t ship with batteries, thus customers must check the product packaging for the battery type and quantity.

To grab Lego’s new coding kit for kids, head here.