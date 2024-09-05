 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This new Lenovo laptop opens and contorts itself with a voice command

By
The Lenovo Twisting Auto PC with the display halfway twisted.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

You’ve never seen a laptop like this — I guarantee it.

At IFA 2024, Lenovo showed off what might be the most fascinating laptop of the year so far — the Lenovo Auto Twist PC. It’s just a proof of concept, but it introduces some really fun ideas into the world of laptops.

Recommended Videos

For starters, the laptop can open and close its lid with a voice command, with the user simply saying “Hey Twist, open lid.” You have to be standing in front of the device, but the voice command works quite well if you do. From there, you’ll see that the “twist” aspect of the laptop comes into play, meaning that the display can rotate almost 180 degrees. Again, this can be controlled by voice by simply saying, “Hey Twist, enter tablet mode.” This would rotate the screen around and the close the lid flat.

The Lenovo Auto Twist PC in standard laptop mode.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

One of the most interesting demos was the “Free Move” option, which would follow you around the room using the camera. It doesn’t currently use face tracking though, so if someone else steps into the frame, it chooses one face to follow. This seems particularly useful if you’re moving around while talking, such as in a boardroom or classroom — or perhaps even to use as a teleprompter while being able to move freely. More than that, though, it’s just neat.

Lastly, Lenovo showed off a panorama photo demo that could use the twisting hinge and webcam to take a panoramic photo, which is then stitched together using AI. It has some other interesting features such as closing the lid automatically when the device is unattended.

The back of the lid of the Lenovo Auto Twist PC.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Yes, it’s a little gimmicky, but I came away impressed at how well the tech demos worked. The commands don’t have to match exactly, and the demo even worked in multiple languages. There are still some kinks and bugs, such as the fact that there sometimes a small gap when trying to close the lid manually. The screen itself also felt a bit wobbly on the center rotating hinge.

Lenovo is no stranger to experimentation in laptops. In fact, we’ve even seen a Lenovo laptop that can spin around in the ThinkBook Plus Twist. The swiveling hinge is reused here, but to much more impressive ends.

As this is a proof of concept, there’s no guarantee Lenovo will actually release this device. Then again, the company has a proven track record for actually bringing experimental devices to market, so here’s to hoping this isn’t the last time we see this interesting laptop.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior editor of computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
Gaming laptops are being left behind
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with the updated AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX CPU with key highlights at Computex 2024.

On the whole, Computex 2024 certainly did not disappoint. We've seen new processors from both Intel and AMD, Nvidia's AI gaming companion and small form factor GeForce guidelines, and handhelds like the ROG Ally X. But do you know the one thing we haven't seen much of at all? Gaming laptops made purely for gamers.

Don't get me wrong, I'm as fascinated by AI as much as any tech maniac, but I can't help but feel that laptop gamers have been overlooked this year. The worst part? It may be many, many months until that situation is remedied.
Gaming laptops? What gaming laptops?

Read more
These were the best new laptops I saw in person at Computex 2024
The Asus ProArt P16 creator laptop showcased at Computex 2024.

It is common to see a slew of new laptops launching at Computex, but this year was different. While Intel officially announced its latest Lunar Lake mobile platform, we won’t be seeing any products before the third quarter of 2024. On the other hand, Qualcomm’s new Arm-based Snapdragon X laptops already enjoyed their time in the spotlight in May at Microsoft Build as part of the Copilot+ PC announcement. This left AMD to carry most of the burden on its shoulders as it launched the new Ryzen "Strix Point" AI 300 series CPUs.

This also meant that laptop manufacturers had very limited products to showcase. Nonetheless, we managed to get our hands on some exciting upcoming laptops that will be available in various markets in the coming months. Here’s a look at some of the best laptops I saw on the show from at Computex 2024.
Asus ProArt P16

Read more
Asus made the best-looking budget gaming laptop I’ve ever seen
The Asus TUF A14 on a table at a press event.

Asus' TUF Gaming line has always been among the cheap gaming laptops you can buy, but they've always been a bit ugly and thick. But at Computex 2024, Asus has unveiled its completely redesigned TUF A14, a follow-up to the TUF A15. Asus has cleaned up the look quite a bit, reducing it from around a full inch in thickness to just 0.78 inches. They've also been reduced from 5 pounds to just 3.2 pounds.

In fact, the new TUF A14 (and A16) look more like Asus' celebrated ROG Zephyrus G14 than the company's previous budget laptops.

Read more