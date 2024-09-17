Everyone wants to end up with an affordable but dependable device when looking for laptop deals, but that’s easier said than done. If you need help with your search, here’s an offer to consider — the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 for only $480 from Best Buy, following a $320 discount on its original price of $800. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before this bargain ends though, so if you think this laptop will meet your needs and it fits your budget, you’re going to have to complete your purchase immediately to be able to get it for cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop

We tagged Lenovo as one of the best laptop brands as it’s long been associated with reliability, and its IdeaPad line of budget and midrange laptops are built to fit the needs of most people, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands. With the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, you’ll be enjoying these benefits for a relatively affordable price. With the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, it’s not going to challenge the performance of the most powerful models of the best laptops, but it’s going to be more than enough for daily activities such as doing online research, building presentations, catching up on social media, and watching streaming shows.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 comes with a 15.6-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. The laptop will let you access Microsoft Copilot, which is a powerful AI assistant that’s capable of carrying out a wide variety of functions that will make your life easier.

The reliable Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is currently on sale from Best Buy for just $480 instead of its sticker price of $800. However, with Lenovo laptop deals always attracting a lot of attention, we’re not sure if stocks will still be available tomorrow. If you want to pocket the savings of $320, the only way to guarantee that is to push through with your transaction for this laptop right now. The longer you hesitate, the higher the risk of missing out on this tempting offer for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1.