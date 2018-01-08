Lenovo revs up the ThinkPad X1 line with Intel 8th-gen, HDR displays, and Alexa

Lenovo’s ThinkPad line remains one of the most iconic family of notebooks, with a recognizable design and a penchant for quality. The company already introduced its ThinkPad T, L, and X updates for 2018, and now it’s time to see what’s new in the premium ThinkPad X1 lineup. The X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, and X1 Tablet are all newly updated, and Lenovo has also introduced a new ThinkVision X1 display to go along with them.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th gen)

Key Specs Up to Intel eighth-generation Core i7 Intel UHD Graphics 620 Up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB PCIe SSD Battery life up to 15 hours Optional 14-inch WQHD (2,560 x 1,440) display with Dolby Vision HDR Starting at 2.49 pounds 12.7 x 8.54 x 0.62 inches 2 x USB-A 3.0, 2 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 3, 1 x HDMI, microSD card reader, nanoSIM slot

First up is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, a premium clamshell notebook that retains its basic styling for the sixth generation. That means it’s a thin and light chassis built with carbon fiber and engineered to meet the MIL-STD 810G standard for durability and protection from the environment.

What is new this time around is a host of features and upgrades that offer significantly improved performance and functionality. Everything starts with a transition to Intel’s newest quad-core eighth-generation Core processors up to the Core i7, mated with up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe solid-state drive (SSD). Lenovo promises up to 15 hours of battery life.

The display remains at 14 inches, but it received some significant upgrades. First, resolution in the high-end configuration runs at WQHD (2,560 x 1,440 or 203 PPI) and adds Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) support for dynamic colors. Brightness has also been cranked up to 500 nits. The Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 or 157 PPI) resolution display option now offers a touchscreen without adding weight or thickness.

In terms of security, Lenovo built in a new ThinkShutter Camera Privacy feature that lets users close off the webcam to avoid privacy concerns. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon retains its fingerprint scanner for Windows Hello password-less authentication and adds in facial recognition support via infrared camera.

Connectivity has also been enhanced, with a new USB-C mechanical side docking port, which adds to the already extensive connectivity options including dual USB-A 3.0 ports, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3, a full-size HDMI port, and a microSD card reader. An available Global LTE-A wireless option provides truly portable connectivity.

Finally, input has been expanded with 360-degree far-field communication microphones for Wake on Voice, voice control, and web calls. Glance eye tracking support allows for enhanced navigation with multi-monitor configurations. Lenovo has also integrated Amazon Alexa to allow for hands-free access to music, news, smart home controls, and all of the greater than 15,000 Alexa skills.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon starts at $1,710 and is available in January.