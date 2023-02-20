 Skip to main content
Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $600 off

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
A gaming laptop is a necessity for gamers who want to enjoy the wonders of modern video games. They don’t usually come cheap, but fortunately, there are gaming laptop deals for Presidents Day like Lenovo’s $660 discount for the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 5. You’ll only have to pay $1,250 for the device today instead of $1,910, but we’re not sure until when the offer will last. If you want a relatively affordable gaming laptop, then the Lenovo Legion 5 may be the machine for you.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5

With the best gaming laptops, you don’t have to worry about your device not being able to run a newly released game. You’ll enjoy this same confidence if you own the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7, as it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It’s also got 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for the vast majority of gamers. All that processing power will be on full display on the gaming laptop’s 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and an up to 165Hz refresh rate.

The Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box, so you can already start installing the best PC games on its 2TB SSD as soon as you turn on the gaming laptop. Every purchase comes with a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, which grants access to more than 100 top-quality titles. Don’t worry if you lose track of time while playing, as the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 features thermal technology that includes a powerful fan system, a large exhaust area, and a quad heat pipe layout to prevent overheating and keep it running at peak performance.

If you’re hunting for a new gaming laptop in this year’s Presidents Day sales, you may not have to look further than Lenovo’s offer for the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7. The machine is down to $1,250 from $1,910, for savings of $660 that you can spend on video games and accessories like headsets. It’s highly recommended that you buy the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 now though, because if you take time to think about it, the discount may be gone by the time you return.

