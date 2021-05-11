When it comes to gaming monitors, anything from 144Hz and up is generally considered fast. But what if you’re in the very competitive gaming space and need even higher frame rates so that you can respond faster? For those folks, 360Hz displays may be the answer, and as of today, there’s a new kid on the block with such an option: Lenovo.

The company is coming out with the Legion Y25g-30, a 24.5-inch IPS monitor with, you guessed it, a 360Hz refresh rate. Much like Asus’ PG259QNR, it comes with 99% sRGB coverage, a 1080p resolution, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits brightness, and Nvidia Reflex technology. In fact, chances are it’s the same panel, just with a different jacket around it.

And that’s a good thing. We were thoroughly impressed with Asus’ offering in our review, but it was expensive at $799 — likely in part due to its absurdly good build quality — unnecessarily good, so it’s nice to see an option on the market that focusses a little more on just the performance side of things.

But that’s not to say that the Y25g is lacking in features — quite the contrary. It comes with a fully articulating stand that can adjust in height, pivot, swivel, and tilt. It comes with a USB hub, even going as far as including USB power delivery up to 27 watts over USB Type-C.

Of course, if you’re looking for an immersive display, this may not be the one for you. It isn’t big at 24.5 inches diagonally, and its 1080p resolution may leave some users craving more. Don’t get this display if you’re mostly into single-player, story-driven games. But if you’re like me and into multiplayer shooters, such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or Insurgency: Sandstorm, and you’re very serious about your performance, this can be a good option to keep your eye on.

The Legion Y25g-30 with G-Sync will start at a breezy $700. That ain’t cheap for a 1080p screen, especially when native 1440p and 4K gaming is growing in popularity. And this gaming monitor won’t be available until October 2021.

If you fantasize about gaming in high speed on this monitor, you’ll have plenty of time to save up your pennies.

Editors' Recommendations