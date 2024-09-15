 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Target dropped the price of this Lenovo ThinkPad from $875 to $500

By
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2
Lenovo

We see a lot of Lenovo ThinkPad deals, but it’s not too often that the best savings come from Target. We like being surprised by discounts though, and that’s exactly what happened when we saw the following offer:

For a limited time, Target is selling the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 for $500. This model has sold for as much as $875, which means you’ll be putting as much as $375 back into your bank account! We also have a solid list of other 2-in-1 deals for you to look through.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2

The Lenovo ThinkPad has long been a go-to business laptop for workplace professionals, and the L13 Yoga Gen 2 is no exception. Running Windows 11 Home with an Intel Core i5, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, this ThinkPad model is fantastic for multi-tasking, demanding workflow tools, watching HD movies, and more. Users can expect fast and responsive performance, minimal load times, smooth animations, and great visuals. 

Speaking of which: The L13 Yoga Gen 2 comes with a 13.3-inch touchscreen that delivers a max resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This makes it an ideal 2-in-1 for playing games, streaming Netflix, and working on assignments. Plus, the built-in fingerprint reader is a perfect way to keep your hardware under lock and key. You can also expect up to 10 hours of battery life on a full charge, which covers the entire 9-5 work window!

The ThinkPad’s 360-degree hinge makes it easy to rotate into different positions, and you can even split the difference to turn the 2-in-1 into its own stand. And weighing only 3.17 pounds, you’ll have zero issues throwing your PC into a laptop sleeve or backpack for easy portability.

Other solid features include USB connectivity (three inputs) and a one-year limited warranty through Lenovo. We’re not sure how long this discount is going to stick around though, so it’s best to act fast! Save $375 when you purchase the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 at Target, and be sure to check out some of the other great Lenovo laptop deals we found this week.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Lenovo slashed $3,000 off this workstation laptop for Labor Day
The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Mobile Workstation.

The Lenovo ThinkPad is one of the best workplace laptops on the market, and Lenovo is constantly improving the inner workings of this workhorse PC. From one year to the next, there’s never a shortage of ThinkPad innovations, and multiple generations of this fantastic laptop have led to some genuinely incredible Lenovo ThinkPad deals. As a matter of fact, we came across an excellent promo while looking through Lenovo laptop deals earlier today.

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Mobile Workstation for $3,800 directly through the manufacturer. At full price, this model goes for $6,850. This is considered a “doorbuster” sale, and we’d say that a $3,000 discount earns Lenovo the right to use the term.

Read more
Lenovo just chopped $1,500 off this ThinkPad laptop for Labor Day
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 opened and using software.

One of the best laptop deals right now is at Lenovo. Currently, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 laptop for $1,711 instead of $3,229. Granted, that huge discount of over $1,500 could be a little too good to be true. After all, Lenovo can be overly generous when it comes to its estimated value system, so maybe temper your expectations with the true price cut. Either way though, $1,711 for this laptop is a great price for anyone keen to be more productive on the move. Here’s what we know about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, especially when it comes to business laptops. If you want something that’s robust and also highly competent, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 will appeal a ton. This particular model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1365U processor, a massive 32GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. It’s a little unusual that there’s so much memory but so little storage space, but other than that, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 offers some strong core specs.

Read more
Target is selling Lenovo laptops for $150, with a catch
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 on a white background.

Considering the back to school shopping season is in full swing, now is one of the best times of the year to look for laptop deals. Of course, you’ll find markdowns on a wide array of models at just about every retailer, so sometimes finding the best discounts can be a little tough. It’s our job to stay on top of all the best sales though, and we recently came across a Target promo we’d like to share:

For a limited time, Target is selling a refurbished version of the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $150. At full price, this model can go for upwards of $270. 

Read more