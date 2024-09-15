Target dropped the price of this Lenovo ThinkPad from $875 to $500

We see a lot of Lenovo ThinkPad deals, but it’s not too often that the best savings come from Target. We like being surprised by discounts though, and that’s exactly what happened when we saw the following offer:

For a limited time, Target is selling the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 for $500. This model has sold for as much as $875, which means you’ll be putting as much as $375 back into your bank account! We also have a solid list of other 2-in-1 deals for you to look through.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2

The Lenovo ThinkPad has long been a go-to business laptop for workplace professionals, and the L13 Yoga Gen 2 is no exception. Running Windows 11 Home with an Intel Core i5, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, this ThinkPad model is fantastic for multi-tasking, demanding workflow tools, watching HD movies, and more. Users can expect fast and responsive performance, minimal load times, smooth animations, and great visuals.

Speaking of which: The L13 Yoga Gen 2 comes with a 13.3-inch touchscreen that delivers a max resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This makes it an ideal 2-in-1 for playing games, streaming Netflix, and working on assignments. Plus, the built-in fingerprint reader is a perfect way to keep your hardware under lock and key. You can also expect up to 10 hours of battery life on a full charge, which covers the entire 9-5 work window!

The ThinkPad’s 360-degree hinge makes it easy to rotate into different positions, and you can even split the difference to turn the 2-in-1 into its own stand. And weighing only 3.17 pounds, you’ll have zero issues throwing your PC into a laptop sleeve or backpack for easy portability.

Other solid features include USB connectivity (three inputs) and a one-year limited warranty through Lenovo. We’re not sure how long this discount is going to stick around though, so it’s best to act fast! Save $375 when you purchase the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 at Target, and be sure to check out some of the other great Lenovo laptop deals we found this week.