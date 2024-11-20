This $3,390 Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is only $1,690 today

The Lenovo ThinkPad is one of the best workplace laptops money can buy, and has been for many years. From one generation to the next, Lenovo continues to bring improvements and new features to its longstanding ThinkPad lineup. When new ThinkPad models are released, older units tend to go on sale, and every once in a while, you’ll catch an exciting doorbuster discount on some premium hardware. That leads us to this offer:

Right now, when you purchase the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s through the manufacturer, you’ll pay $1,690. Usually, this model retails for as much as $3,390.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s

This configuration of the ThinkPad P14s comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 (with max clock speeds of 4.80GHz), an NVIDIA RTX 500 Ada Generation GPU, 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. On paper, these are class-leading specs, and in reality, you’ll be treated to some of the best Windows performance you’ve ever experienced. Whether you’re running several small to medium-sized programs or one or two big desktop apps, the ThinkPad 14s has got you covered.

The 14.5-inch 3072 x 1920 screen delivers up to 430 nits at peak brightness and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. With that kind of resolution and frame-by-frame performance, the ThinkPad 14s is a pretty decent option for watching HD videos and playing HD games. You’ll also be treated to a 5MP RGB+IR webcam with a privacy shutter, along with a built-in fingerprint scanner, numerous ports, and great battery life.

It’s hard to say how long this doorbuster sale is going to stick around, so if you’ve been in the market for a new workplace PC, now might be the best time to buy. Take 50% off the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s when you purchase through the manufacturer. You may also want to check out our lists of the best Lenovo ThinkPad deals and best Lenovo laptop deals. We have a more general list of laptop deals, too, which regularly includes at least one or two Lenovo offers.