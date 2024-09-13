 Skip to main content
Lenovo just slashed $3,000 off this mobile workstation

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Intel Mobile Workstation at a side angle.
Lenovo

If you’ve been on the lookout for a new powerful workplace PC, we found a fantastic offer that’s going to be hard to beat! It all started while looking through some of the best laptop deals. The markdown is on the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Mobile Workstation, which is getting a massive price cut from the manufacturer. This offer is for the Intel Core i9 configuration with the NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada GPU, 64GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2

Working professionals need a fast and reliable PC for everything from personal projects and day-to-day organization to presentations and collaborative efforts with coworkers. Thanks to the P16’s powerful internal components, Windows 11 Pro runs like a hot knife through butter. Expect seamless UI navigation, fast load times, and solid battery life. The P16 contains up to 94WHr and supports Rapid Charge refueling. This means the laptop can get up to 80% battery life when plugged in for just an hour.

The ThinkPad P16 comes with a 16-inch WQUXGA IPS screen that delivers a max resolution of 3840 x 2400 and up to 800 nits at peak brightness. An anti-glare coating makes it easy to use the P16 in well-lit rooms and outdoors, too. With 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, the P16 is a brilliant reference display for editing photos and videos, as well as watching movies and playing PC games (at up to 4K resolution). The P16 even comes with an HDMI 2.1 connection for wiring this bad boy up to a gaming-optimized external monitor.

Other great features include an array of USB ports and other valuable connections, a built-in fingerprint reader, a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, plus support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC wireless standards.

At this point, we’re not sure how long Lenovo is going to keep this markdown around. That being said, now could be the best time to save on this absolute powerhouse of a PC. Save $3,080 when you order the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Mobile Workstation with the Intel Core i9 and RTX 4000 Ada (with 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage) through the manufacturer.

We also have a solid list of other Lenovo ThinkPad deals, as well as a separate collection of Lenovo laptop deals.

