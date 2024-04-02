The 6 best business desktop PCs in 2024

Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tower Workstation The best overall business desktop PC Jump to details More Dell Inspiron Desktop The best budget business desktop PC Jump to details More HP Z2 Workstation G9 CMT The best premium business desktop PC Jump to details HP All-in-One Desktop (21.5-Inches) The best all-in-one business desktop PC Jump to details Lenovo ThinkCentre M80q Gen 4 Tiny Desktop The best compact business desktop PC Jump to details Apple iMac (M3 Chip) The best Mac for business Jump to details More Show 3 more items

Finding the right desktop PC for your business can be a challenge. Along with navigating all the different brands, you'll need to carefully consider every piece of hardware and whether or not it'll be enough to handle your daily workflow. The worst outcome is purchasing a desktop that simply can't keep up with your needs, resulting in lowered efficiency (not to mention the frustration that comes with operating sub-par machinery).

However, with a bit of research, it's possible to find the best business desktop PC for your company. These come in a variety of shapes and sizes, but all of the are incredibly reliable, allowing you to worry about being as efficient and productive as possible without the need for constant maintenance or troubleshooting. Whether you're a freelance writer, an entrepreneur with heaps of ideas, or an established business with dozens of employees, here's a look at the best business desktop PC in 2024.

Our picks include the best overall business desktop PC, a great budget PC, a premium alternative, and even an Apple product – if you prefer macOS to Windows.

Keep in mind that many of these products can be further customized with upgraded CPUs and SSDs, so if you find one that looks good but is only slightly missing the mark, there's a good chance you can customize your own model before making a purchase. There's also a good chance you'll find many of these on sale during big shopping holidays, so if your business doesn't need a new PC right away, you can expect to save hundreds of dollars by waiting for events like Black Friday or Prime Day.

Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tower Workstation

The best overall business desktop PC

Pros Powerful i7 processor

Simple, streamlined design

Lenovo reliability Cons Expensive

512GB SSD is a bit small for this price point

Specifications CPU Intel Core i7-13700 RAM 16GB SSD 512GB

The Lenovo ThinkStation name is common in the business world, and for good reason. Lenovo has marketed the lineup as reliable, durable, and well-equipped for most daily processing needs – and it exceeded all those claims over the years. The P3 is among the best in the lineup, offering heaps of premium components yet clocking in at a great price point.

What's most intriguing about the P3 is that it's highly customizable, allowing you to built it just about any way you see fit before making a purchase. However, this version will work for just about all your professional needs, with an Intel Core i7-13700 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. That positions it as a high-end business desktop, and when coupled with Lenovo's track record of producing reliable electronics, this desktop should serve you well for years to come without any lag or slowdown.

As an added bonus, this particular model comes with a keyboard and mouse bundled in with your purchase. We're also big fans of the ThinkStation's utilitarian design, which is largely composed of a black chassis and honeycomb design on the front – allowing it to blend into the background of any office. And with Windows 11 Pro serving as the operating system, this PC ready to get to work as soon as it's set up and installed.

Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tower Workstation The best overall business desktop PC More

Dell Inspiron Desktop

The best budget business desktop PC

Pros Great price

Suprisingly large SSD for this price

DVD drive Cons Less RAM than competitors

Specifications CPU Intel Core i5-12400 RAM 12GB SSD 1TB

Professionals looking for a good desktop around the $500 mark should strongly consider the Dell Inspiron lineup. This version is a particular standout, getting you a staggering 1TB SSD and clocking in at just over $500. That alone makes this a great value, but when you factor in all the other features of this rig, it's even more enticing.

Designed with an Intel i5-12400, this business desktop is a few steps below the Lenovo ThinkStation P3, but the processor is still more than capable of handling daily workloads. It also benefits from 12GB RAM, though its Intel UHD Graphics Card probably isn't up to the task of photo editing. But aside from that minor issue, there's not a whole lot to complain about with this budget desktop.

Other notable features include support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and Windows 11. You'll even find a DVD drive that can both read and write, which could be a big selling point for businesses that still use the physical media format. You'll also find all the usual ports, including HDMI, USB, and DisplayPort. It's quite large at over 12-inches tall and 12-inches deep, but that makes it easy to work with its internal components – even if it requires a lot of space in your office.

Dell Inspiron Desktop The best budget business desktop PC More

HP Z2 Workstation G9 CMT

The best premium business desktop PC

Pros Ridiculous amounts of RAM

Sizable SSD

Simple design with tons of inputs/outputs Cons Excessive for most businesses

Specifications CPU Intel Core i7-12700K RAM 64GB SSD 1TB

If money is no option – or your business demands heaps of processing power – you'll want to welcome the HP Z2 Workstation G9 CMT to your office. The standout feature here is its overpowered 64GB RAM, which results in buttery smooth multitasking and lets you launch programs or execute code in the blink of an eye.

Beyond its sea of RAM, the HP Z2 Workstation G9 CMT offers an Intel Core i7-12700K and 1TB SSD. That should be more than enough storage for most organizations (especially if you're also saving files to the cloud). And for truly demanding software, the desktop uses an RTX A5000 24GB GPU, making it ideal for photo editing or other graphical intensive tasks. HP notes that this particular GPU is great for AI workloads, so give it a look if your company dabbles with machine learning or other heavy workloads.

Keep in mind that this is probably overkill for most professionals. If you're really only seeking a business desktop because you want something reliable and reasonably powerful, this Z2 Workstation G9 probably isn't the best pick for your budget. But if you require a powerful rig that won't get bogged down with your demanding workflow, it's certainly worth a closer look.

HP Z2 Workstation G9 CMT The best premium business desktop PC

HP All-in-One Desktop (21.5-Inches)

The best all-in-one business desktop PC

Pros Includes everything you need to get working

Vibrant 21.5-inch display

Solid hardware at a great price Cons Not the most powerful PC on the market

Specifications CPU Intel Celeron J4025 RAM 12GB SSD 1TB

The HP All-in-One Desktop has everything you need to get to work. That includes a keyboard, mouse, and gorgeous 21.5-inch display that supports a 1080p resolution. Multiple formats are up for grabs, allowing you to increase RAM or SSD size to accommodate businesses that need more storage or processing power.

Along with a sleek display, this HP desktop comes with a HP True Vision 720p HD webcam, allowing you to quickly join conference calls without needing to pick up a secondary webcam. Most businesses will benefit from that perk, as practically all other desktop PCs on this list require you to go out and purchase a webcam. Best of all, the camera can be tucked down into the display when not in use, giving you a sense of privacy.

HP designs computers for the long haul, and that's no different with this All-in-One. With any luck, you should get multiple years of use out of the desktop before running into issues, making it a smart investment for a frugal business that doesn't want to deal with piecing together an entire computer. Be sure to give it a look if you want a hassle-free shopping experience.

HP All-in-One Desktop (21.5-Inches) The best all-in-one business desktop PC

Lenovo ThinkCentre M80q Gen 4 Tiny Desktop

The best compact business desktop PC

Pros Includes both an SSD and HDD

Powerful processor at a great price point

Tiny footprint makes it easy to fit in all offices Cons Small size means crowded ports and limited upgradability

Specifications CPU Intel Core i7-13700 RAM 16GB SSD 2TB + 1TB HDD

Don't let its tiny footprint fool you – this is a feature-complete desktop. Clocking in at less than three pounds, the ThinkCenter M80q is perfect for cramped desktops or shared office spaces. But despite the size, it still includes some of the best specs on the market.

Along with a 2TB SSD, the M80q features an additional 1TB HDD. That's 3TB of storage for your business, which should accommodate thousands of high quality images, lengthy excel files, and anything else you're creating and saving on a daily basis. It also benefits from 16GB RAM for smooth task execution and a premium Intel Core i7-13700 processor.

The small size is great for fitting the M80q into cramped quarters, but it also makes it a bit more challenging to upgrade over the years, and it also means its ports are all jammed together, which could make it difficult to connect all your accessories without a bit of planning. Still, those are minor complaints on what's an otherwise well-rounded (and compact) business PC.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M80q Gen 4 Tiny Desktop The best compact business desktop PC

Apple iMac (M3 Chip)

The best Mac for business

Pros Retina display

Powerful M3 chip is great for most applications

Variety of colors Cons macOS not ideal for all businesses

Specifications CPU M3 Chip RAM 8GB Unified Memory SSD 256GB

Call it Mac, call it a PC, call it whatever you want, but the Apple iMac (M3 Chip) is great for businesses big and small. In fact, it might be the best option on this list, giving the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tower Workstation a run for its money.

As you'd expect from something wearing the Apple badge, the iMac looks stunning. It's without a doubt one of the best-looking products on this list, featuring a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, allowing you to edit photos or take conference calls with extreme clarity. You'll also get to choose between a variety of colors for the iMac, including blue, green, pink, or silver, making it easy to personalize your space with a pop of color.

The Retina display might be what draws you into the iMac, but it’s the M3 Chip that'll sell you on its potential. Offering an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the chip is perfect for virtually any office task or creative endeavor. It also benefits from 256GB SSD and 8GB Unified Memory, though its SSD can be expanded to 512GB if you need additional space. Keep in mind that most businesses use Windows and Microsoft Office, so you'll probably need to get familiar with how to convert file types when collaborating with others. That's a problem that's simple to resolve – and since the iMac is so compelling, it shouldn’t be a reason to eliminate the desktop from your list.

Apple iMac (M3 Chip) The best Mac for business More

How we chose

There are a lot of factors to consider when shopping for a business desktop PC. And since most desktop setups are expensive, it's important to take a closer look at all your options before making a purchase, as you'd hate to invest in a PC that'll quickly be outdated or isn't reliable enough for your business. With that in mind, here's a closer look at how we picked the best business desktop PC.

Performance

All businesses have different computing needs. Whether you're working with demanding software for photo editing or just need something with enough power to keep multiple tabs and applications open without getting bogged down, a good business PC is loaded with premium software to help maximize your efficiency. This typically includes at least 16GB RAM, one of the latest Intel or AMD processors, and possibly a good GPU (though this is really only necessary if you're doing photo editing or other graphically intensive tasks). And if you're dealing with machine learning or AI, having a powerful rig can be a dealbreaker.

We also considered the built-in SSD, and if the default storage was lackluster, it should at least have plenty of ports for external drives or allow for easy internal upgrades. At the end of the day, a business PC needs to let you carry out all your tasks without ever slowing down, letting you and your team carry out a workflow without the PC getting in your way.

Reliability

A business PC is an investment, and you'll want that investment to last for thousands of work hours before needing a replacement. For this list, we stuck to popular brands that have built a reputation for crafting durable hardware. Companies like Dell, Lenovo, and HP dominate the list, as they're incredibly popular in the business world for their longevity and low maintenance. With proper care, most of these products should last you years before needing a replacement. In other words, all these PCs will let you worry about work and minimize the upkeep tasks required for optimal performance.

Inputs and expandability

From external storage devices and monitors to keyboards and mice, most desktop setups require tons of additional components. And if you purchase a low-quality desktop PC, you might not have enough ports for all your accessories. Every business is different, but most will benefit from a rig that lets them connect several auxiliary components before needing to invest in a USB hub.

For this list, we ensured that each product can easily connect to other devices and is loaded with ports for a variety of electronics. That means you should have no problem integrating them into your existing setup and getting up and running with minimal friction. Some are even designed as all-in-ones, giving you everything you need to start work with a single purchase. These typically include a monitor, keyboard, and mouse.

Pricing

Let's face it, some products gain inflated price tags based on their premium branding or for frivolous features you'll never use. A good desktop PC for your business is one that poses the best value – sure, you can drop $3,000 on a powerful PC, but you might be better off saving a few thousand dollars and budgeting that for something else in your organization. Instead of simply picking the most expensive and most powerful PCs on the market, the above PCs offer a good combination of pricing and performance.

However, we also realize that some specs are reserved for premium price points. If you're going to be doing professional photo editing or writing demanding code, you'll probably need to invest more in your desktop than a lawyer or writer who only need basic word processing software. Regardless of needs, we made sure that these products give your business the best bang for your buck.

Customization options

Since all businesses are different, there's no one PC that's best for everyone. However, you can come close to a "one size fits all" solution with PCs that offer a wide range of customization. For example, many products above can be configured with different hardware, allowing you to expand its SSD or bump up its processor if you need a bit more juice for your daily tasks. Products that let you swap out hardware prior to purchase is much preferred over rigid hardware that is only offered in one configuration. Most of these products are also easy to modify after purchase, with large cases that are easy to open and components that can be replaced as they start to show their age.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

Editors' Recommendations