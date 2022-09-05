Lenovo has been having a great last few years when it comes to the massive variety of laptops they offer; with everything from 2-in-1s to gaming laptops, there’s a little something for everybody, and there are quite a few great Labor Day sales for the brand’s laptops. Take, for example, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, an excellent business laptop that has been discounted by Lenovo down to $1,600 from $2,909, a certainly impressive sale.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is the sort of laptop that’s built for portable business or academic use, with a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 resolution and roughly 2.5-pound weight, it’s a very portable laptop for those who are constantly moving yet need access to a computer. It not only has an anti-glare coating, but it also has a 400nit peak brightness, meaning you can use it in a lot of different environments, even in broad daylight, although we wouldn’t push that aspect too far since there’s only so much 400 nits of brightness can do. Besides that, it’s touch-enabled, so it’s easier to use on the go, especially given the mousepad is a little bit on the smaller side and might frustrate some folks. It also comes with a long-lasting battery, which is much appreciated given its intended use as a portable business laptop.

As for the internal specs, you get an impressive 12th-gen Intel i5-1240P, a mid-to-high tier CPU that can easily handle most productivity tasks and even deal with the resource usage of streaming meetings without issue, and the 1080p webcam isn’t too bad an addition either. RAM clocks in at 16GB, which is a ton and more than enough for most folks to work with, even if you have several sheets, documents, and browsers open at the same time, and the 512GB storage is likely to last you ages, so you won’t likely need to pick up one of our external hard drive deals to supplement it. We’re also happy to note that it comes with both Windows 11 Pro 64-bit and Wi-Fi 6, so the Thinkpad X1 is pretty future-proof and will last you a while.

Overall, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is an excellent laptop for business or academic needs, and the discount from Lenovo bringing it down to $1,600 means you don’t necessarily have to break the bank to get it. Of course, if you’d like some more options, check out some of the other great Labor Day laptop sales that are ongoing.

