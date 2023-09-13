This LG 27-inch OLED QHD gaming monitor is $130 off today

One of the best monitor deals is squarely aimed at the gaming market. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the LG UltraGear 27-inch OLED QHD Gaming Monitor for $870 so you save $130 off the regular price of $1,000. This is a distinctly premium gaming monitor, but if you’re looking for something high-end and gorgeous, you’ll love it. Let’s take a deeper look at what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the LG UltraGear 27-inch OLED QHD Gaming Monitor

OLED technology means you can enjoy self-lit pixels and therefore better picture quality. It means deep blacks and vibrant colors all at the same time with each pixel able to do what’s needed of it without interfering with others. For a sharp gaming image, it looks great as the LG UltraGear 27-inch OLED QHD Gaming Monitor demonstrates. Besides the OLED panel with a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, it also has HDR10 support along with DCI-P3 98.5% and a .03ms response time. There’s also a 240Hz refresh rate as you would expect from one of the best gaming monitors, so you can enjoy silky smooth gaming. A maximum resolution of 2560 x 1440 is, of course, perfect for 1440p gaming, ensuring crisp picture quality whatever you’re playing.

Other great features keep on coming. For instance, the LG UltraGear 27-inch OLED QHD Gaming Monitor is Nvidia G-Sync compatible, so you get smoother gaming, and reduced screen tearing and stuttering. There’s also AMD FreeSync Premium support to further help provide a tear-free and fluid experience.

The LG UltraGear 27-inch OLED QHD Gaming Monitor has HDMI 2.1 ports so it’s well-suited for the latest games consoles as well as your PC. It also features a 4-pole headphone jack and DTS HP:X support. A remote control gives you plenty of control while you can even set up Picture in Picture or Picture by Picture. Finally, to give you the edge, you can add a virtual crosshair as needed. That’s the kind of tech that sets it apart from the best monitors given its gaming credentials.

Usually priced at $1,000, the LG UltraGear 27-inch OLED QHD Gaming Monitor is currently down to a slightly more affordable $870 at Best Buy. If you’ve been waiting to buy a premium gaming monitor, the $130 you can enjoy now is sure to make a big difference. Check it out today before the deal ends very soon.

