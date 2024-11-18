 Skip to main content
LG just launched its fastest OLED monitor yet — and you can buy it for $800

By
LG's UltraGear GX7 OLED gaming monitor sitting on a stand.
LG

LG is coming out with the fastest OLED gaming monitor it has ever released. The new UltraGear GX7 is a 1440p monitor packing a WOLED display from LG Display, and it clocks a blistering 480Hz refresh rate that’s worthy of a slot among the best gaming monitors.

We’ve seen these specs before, just not from LG. Earlier this year, we got the Sony InZone M10S and the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDP, both of which use the same 1440p panel with a 480Hz refresh rate. LG’s offering is interesting compared to the Sony competition, however, as the UltraGear GX7 comes in at $1,000 — $100 less than the InZone M10S.

Moreover, LG is including a DisplayPort 2.1 connection to ensure compatibility with “next-generation GPUs expected to launch in early 2025,” as LG’s press release reads. We’ve known for a while that Nvidia’s RTX 50-series and AMD’s RDNA 4 GPUs are expected to arrive early next year, but the DisplayPort 2.1 note is something we haven’t heard yet.

Up to this point, only Sony has included the new standard on its 1440p, 480Hz OLED — the PG27AQDP, which also comes in at $1,000, tops out at DisplayPort 2.1. Between the lower price compared to Sony and higher DisplayPort standard compared to Asus, LG may have the best version of this panel we’ve seen yet. Acer also has a take on this panel, though it has yet to actually release.

Although LG has technically launched a 480Hz OLED with its unique UltraGear Dual Mode OLED, this is the first 1440p offering we’ve seen from the company at that high of a refresh rate. As we’ve seen from other monitors packing this panel, OLED is able to capitalize on such a high refresh rate, cleanly beating the motion clarity of competitive esports displays like the Alienware 500Hz gaming monitor.

LG currently has the , which goes until December 22. However, the company is offering a holiday promotion for a free $200 prepaid MasterCard for eligible UltraGear monitor purchases, including the new GX7. That brings the price down to less than $800 for the next month, cleanly beating the options from both Asus and Sony.

