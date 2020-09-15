  1. Computing

Logitech delivers sub-micron level mouse sensitivity through software update

Logitech’s series of mice are already some of our favorite peripherals for both gaming, general office productivity tasks, and creative applications, and now there are 25,600 more reasons to get excited about the company’s humble mouse.

Thanks to a software update on its custom Hero sensor, the Logitech G903 Hero, G502 Lightspeed, Pro Wireless, G703 Hero, G604, G502 Hero, G403 Hero, and Pro mice are all able to improve tracking from 16,000 DPI to a whopping 25,600 DPI.

Now dubbed the Hero 25K sensor, Logitech boasts that these mice now come with the world’s first sub-micron-level mouse sensor.

“Hero 25K is the first sensor that can accurately track movement at the sub-micron level — 1 micron = 1 millionth of a meter, or 0.000001m,” the company said in a prepared statement. “Without compromising on accuracy, this new sensor does this without the use of smoothing and without spurious motion, parasitic counts, making this one of the most accurate sensors on the market.”

For comparison, some of the top gaming mice on the market track at just 20,000 DPI, including the Razer Basilisk Ultimate, which is still short of the accuracy level of the Hero 25K sensor.

Though tracking is improved by 60%, Logitech claimed that battery life won’t be affected due to the implementation of smart power management algorithms that adjust frame rates continuously depending on mouse movement to minimize power draw.

This results in 10 times greater power efficiency, according to Logitech, even when the mouse is used at high DPIs thanks to integrations with a micro control unit, or MCU. Unlike other sensors, the Hero sensor uses a continuously variable frame rate to deliver the best performance regardless of mouse speed or acceleration.

In addition to faster, more accurate tracking, the company stated that Hero’s underlying architecture helps it handles different surfaces better. For business travelers or laptop gamers who don’t always want to carry a mouse pad everywhere, improved surface tracking could make Logitech’s mice more usable and appealing.

In a published white paper, Logitech boasted that its custom Hero sensor comes with a 98% accuracy.

“Hero can improve the experience of any kind of mouse and any kind of usage due to the capability to adapt and always provide best-suited settings,” the company stated.

The software is available today through Logitech’s G HUB.

