 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Looks like Apple invented a dual Pro Display XDR stand

Nathan Drescher
By

What monitor could be more expensive than Apple’s Pro Display XDR? How about two of them? According to an Apple patent watchdog, Apple has invented a dual display stand with the ability to perfectly balance two Pro Display XDR screens without getting in the way.

Patently Apple discovered patent 11371644 had been granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The patent reveals a stand with two legs, a rotating shaft across the top from where two Pro Display XDR monitors can hang, and a rack-and-pinion rotating shaft to keep both monitors perfectly aligned to each other.

A person onstage at an Apple event with two Pro Display XDR monitors behind them, with the rear of the monitors in view.

Most people use individual stands for their dual-monitor setup, and these stands can get in the way. Then there’s the issue of getting the monitors aligned just right, a frustrating task for professionals. Apple’s new patent purports to solve these problems with the dual-display stand.

“Computer device designers often desire to control positioning of a computer monitor or similar display at whatever height and orientation are best suited for the needs of the user,” Apple wrote in the patent background. “While various existing display stands provide tilt, rotation, and vertical height adjustment of monitors, these features often come at the expense of being convenient and natural to use.”

The dual display keeps its two legs tucked away behind the screens, while the connecting shaft keeps both monitors at the same height and tilt. There are rollers riding on rails inside the shaft to maintain perfect spacing between the monitors.

Another interesting addition to the stand is a universal joint that synchronizes the rotation of both segments of the main shaft. This allows the user to invert the stand into a V shape without disturbing the alignment of the monitors on either end of the shaft.

Finally, the stand includes a friction engine, suggesting the entire device is motorized and could potentially be controlled directly from a Mac.

Apple’s current Pro Display XDR stand costs over $1,000. Although it perfectly balances the big display, most of the cost is aesthetic. We don’t know what Apple will charge for a dual-display XDR stand but we’re confident it will be prohibitive.

Of course, the XDR line isn’t made for regular consumers. Professionals, studios, and design agencies are the users of an XDR dual-display stand. With powerful new MacBook Pros about to hit the market later this year, it seems Apple has professionals on its mind.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Minecraft shaders, and how to install them

Minecraft cel-shaded screenshot

The most common Microsoft Teams problems, and how to fix them

A close-up of someone using Microsoft Teams on a laptop for a videoconference.

The best gaming keyboards for 2022

A closeup of gamer using a mechanical keyboard with rgb lighting

Deadpool writers on Spiderhead and mainlining joy in the MCU

Chris Hemsworth stares through a large glass window in a scene from Spiderhead.

How to make a meme

A series of social media app icons on a colorful smartphone screen.

The best Windows apps for 2022

dell xps 13 2018 review version 1541544414 screen hero2

Best VPN services 2022 — Today’s top picks

best VPN services

The best SSDs for 2022

samsung introduces its own 256gbit 48 layer nand chip solid state drive

Thanks to ARM, your next phone may have hardware-based ray tracing

Playing Diablo Immortal on the Asus ROG Phone 5.

Six-year-old AMD GPU smokes Nvidia’s new GTX 1630 by more than double

MSI's custom GTX 1630 graphics card.

Ark 2: Release date, platforms, trailers, gameplay, and more

People riding a T-Rex in Ark 2.

Best graphics cards 2022: Finding the best GPU for you

AMD RX 6600 among other graphics cards.

How to reconnect the Chromecast with Google TV remote

Chromecast with Google TV remote.