Apple may unveil this ‘wild card’ device at its March 8 show

Apple’s Peek Performance event on March 8 could see the company launch a brand-new external monitor. That’s according to reporter Mark Gurman, who believes the product will be unveiled alongside a new high-end Mac Mini.

Writing in his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman revealed that the product has been ready to go for some time: “I’m told Apple actually completed work on it months ago, and the device was due to launch soon after last year’s MacBook Pro,” the journalist outlined. Quite why the monitor was not introduced soon after the MacBook Pro is unknown.

Gurman describes how, alongside the iPhone SE, iPad Air, and Mac Mini, Apple could also announce a “wild card” product at the show. While this might indeed be the new monitor, Gurman cautions that it could instead be an updated iMac Pro or a new, smaller Mac Pro. While those devices could be shown off at the event, Gurman says they are probably not ready to be launched yet — which could explain the “Peek” element of the event’s name.

It comes after 9to5Mac alleged its sources had told it that Apple is working on a new “Studio Display” monitor with a 7K resolution that could sit alongside the company’s Pro Display XDR. It’s unclear whether this device is the same one Gurman says Apple might unveil at the Peek Performance show or something else, but we wouldn’t totally rule it out.

Multiple monitors ahead

Interestingly, Gurman and 9to5Mac are not the only sources claiming Apple is working on a new display. Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said Apple’s Mac outlook for 2022 includes a “more powerful Mac Mini and more affordable external display (27-inch without Mini-LED).”

Predictions for Apple's new desktop products:

1. 2022: More powerful Mac mini and more affordable external display (27-inch without mini-LED).

2. 2023: Mac Pro and iMac Pro. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 6, 2022

That lines up with a previous prediction from Twitter leaker Dylandkt, who stated Apple is working on several new monitors, including a 27-inch model with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. However, Dylandkt argued the 27-inch monitor would have a Mini-LED panel, while Kuo does not believe that will be the case. That muddies the water a little but suggests Apple might have several monitors up its sleeve for 2022.

We could find out for sure tomorrow at Apple’s Peek Performance event. If you want to tune in, we’ve put together a guide on how to watch the show, as well as a round-up of everything we expect to see. That will help you prepare for Apple’s first major product event of the year.

