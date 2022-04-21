 Skip to main content
New WWDC rumors say these two M2 Macs will get announced

Chuong Nguyen
By

WWDC 2022 is quickly approaching, and Apple fans could have a second Mac refresh to look forward to come June.

It’s already been widely reported and speculated that Apple could use its developer conference to unveil an entirely redesigned MacBook Air, and now we’re hearing that a new Mac mini upgrade featuring a yet to be announced M2 processor could also be unveiled at the show.

Leaked image of the upcoming M1X Mac Mini.

According to Notebookcheck, reliable Apple leaker LeaksApplePro had commented on social media that the new M2 MacBook Air and M2 Mac mini will launch at WWDC.

Hearing the M2 MacBook Air and the M2 Mac mini at WWDC.

&mdash; LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) April 21, 2022

If these reports are accurate, the refreshed Mac mini and redesigned MacBook Air could be among the first two new Macs to come with Apple’s new custom silicon. The M2 would succeed the M1, which was originally introduced on the refreshed MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.

Given that Apple had introduced these three devices at WWDC 2020 with its M1 processor debut, it would make sense for Apple to unveil more than one Mac computer when it showcases the power of its next-generation M2 processor.

Ahead of the latest round of rumors, it’s been reported that Apple has been quietly testing nine new Mac models with its M2 processor. Like the M1, the M2 chipset could come in multiple different configurations to target different demographics, from consumers and prosumers to professionals and power users.

However, it’s still unclear what Apple’s plans are, as the typically tight-lipped Mac maker does not comment on rumors or speculation. And the global pandemic could also factor into Apple’s plans for any hardware introductions the company may make this year.

With recent COVID-19 outbreaks in China, parts of the country are under new lockdown measures, which has not only affected production of components and manufacturing of devices, but the effects are also rippling through the country’s shipping and logistics industry.

Blue MacBook Air concept image.
Apple Tomorrow/Twitter

The M2 processor is expected to compete against processors from AMD and Intel, like Intel’s 13th-gen processor, which is expected to be formally unveiled this fall. Like the M1, the M2 is expected to bring a boost in processor and graphics performance while maintaining power efficiency.

Apple also has upgraded versions of its custom silicon for higher- performance Mac models, including the M1 Pro, M1 Max, and the M1 Ultra. The M1 Ultra is a premium chip that is exclusive to the new Mac Studio desktop.

In addition to the Mac Studio, which currently reigns as Apple’s most powerful Mac running its own silicon architecture, creative professionals are still awaiting for a Mac Pro refresh.

Company executives already teased that the company is already working on switching the Intel-powered desktop flagship to Apple’s processor designs, though a release date was not given.

